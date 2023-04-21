Iga Swiatek is undoubtedly one of the best players on clay. However, Karolina Pliskova hopes to put on an aggressive showing when the two players clash in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart tonight (April 21).

While Pliskova beat Maria Sakkari and Donna Vekic in her first two matches, Swiatek defeated Zheng Qinwen to reach the last eight. Swiatek is looking to defend her title after defeating 2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final.

After edging out Vekic 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(5) on Thursday, April 20, former World No. 1 Pliskova suggested that she could use the fast conditions in Stuttgart to her advantage against two-time French Open champion Swiatek.

"Of course, I think she's maybe one of the toughest on clay, definitely, winning Roland Garros two times," Pliskova said. "So I think on clay, nobody really likes to play her, but these conditions, I think, can be a little bit different because they're still a little bit faster."

Referring to Swiatek, Pliskova opined that tennis players can never play their first match on a surface to the best of their ability. However, Swiatek beat Qinwen 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

"I practiced here with her once before the tournament. It was quite, let's say, okay practice. I know at least a little bit about what to expect. I'm going to watch her match. It's going to be her first match this year on clay," she added. "It's like you never play the best match if it's your first on that new surface. So let's see how she's gonna play."

"Still, for me, that doesn't change. I still have to play my game. Maybe just adapt my position a little bit on the court but still play aggressively. That's going to be the key," she concluded.

Iga Swiatek hopes to use her experience against Karolina Pliskova

In a press conference after defeating Zheng Qinwen on Thursday, Iga Swiatek echoed Karolina Pliskova's views on the fast-paced conditions in Stuttgart. She admitted that her upcoming match against the Czech star will not be easy.

"Karolina is such an experienced player and a heavy hitter. She can serve really great. It's not going to be easy, obviously, especially on a fast surface," Iga Swiatek said. "But I know how she plays. Hopefully, I'm going to be able to use my experience as well from previous matches and just play my game.

This will be the second meeting between the two players. When they faced each other in the 2021 Italian Open final, Swiatek thrashed Pliskova 6-0, 6-0.

