Novak Djokovic's take on why he may be less popular than his arch-rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, has stirred discontent among tennis fans.

In a recent interview with The Times, Djokovic reflected on the challenges of breaking out on the tennis scene amid Federer and Nadal's established presence. The Serb explained that he felt the trio dynamic didn't fit the mold of traditional sporting rivalries, which typically involved two players, citing the example of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in soccer.

"Yeah, there was no room for three. All the most celebrated rivalries in sport, all the romantic novels, it’s always two people, not three. In football it’s Ronaldo or Messi. So I understand that’s probably one of the reasons why [I was on the outside]," Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed his belief that his Eastern European origin contributed to his lesser popularity. He also asserted that his open ambition to surpass Federer and Nadal had a hand in him losing favor among fans and becoming "polarizing."

"I didn’t come from a western country, I don’t come from that world, and I was not afraid to say I wanted to beat these guys, to be No 1. I said this when I was a teenager. I think a lot of people did not like that, including them [Federer and Nadal], so right away I was kept outside and judged a lot, maybe not liked as much as them," he said.

"It was also due to my attitude, saying I am better than them, I will be the best. I knew someone with this kind of mindset would be polarising. One group of people will say, ‘I like the confidence.’ Others will think, ‘Look at this arrogant prick.’ That’s how it was, really polarising," he added.

Novak Djokovic's explanation for being less liked than Federer and Nadal did not resonate with tennis fans. One fan claimed that while the Serb might "desperately" need to believe that was the reason, the reality was that his perceived "arrogant" and "petty" behavior caused him to be disliked.

"Nope, that's not why people don't like him although I'm sure he desperately needs to believe that's the reason. His personality simply isn't as likable and he does arrogant and petty things that they didn't do. And his crazier beliefs on some subjects don't help," the fan posted.

"Maybe if he didn’t smash racquets, take fake medical timeouts and toilet breaks to disrupt his opponents rhythm, didn’t shout obscenities at the crowd and scream in the faces of ball kids, he would be more popular. Djokovic and his cultists love to play the victim card," another fan chimed in.

Novak Djokovic: "I really tried to be more connected with the crowd, particularly in places where they loved Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal more"

In the same interview, Novak Djokovic also opened up about wanting to be loved by the crowds early on in his career, disclosing that he made concentrated efforts to connect with audiences in places where Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray were more popular.

"Do I want to be loved? I think at the beginning of my career I really tried to be, how can I say this, a bit more connected with the crowd, particularly in places where they loved Federer and Nadal more, or Andy Murray for that matter," Djokovic said.

However, the World No. 1 admitted that he had an understanding of why he wasn't liked as much, disclosing that he ultimately questioned whether he should keep trying to win over the crowds or simply remain true to his authentic self.

"But at the same time I understood there are various factors why I will not be supported more than them. So I asked myself, do I keep on trying to win over the crowds or accept it and move on? Be my authentic self, whether they like that person or not?" he added.

Currently competing at the 2024 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic commenced his campaign with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dino Prizmic. He will take on the winner of the match between Alexei Popyrin and Marc Polmans in the second round.

