Novak Djokovic recently showcased his sense of humor as he reacted to the ATP's hilarious parody sketch, which played on the idea of the tour being a made-up reality show.

The likes of Djokovic, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz featured in the clip titled 'The Tour: A Reality Show,' hilariously revealing themselves as actors simply portraying the players on tour.

Djokovic was shown practicing his iconic shirt-ripping celebration, while Dominic Thiem and Rublev recorded their grunts to be added to the audio of their 'scripted' matches. The players fully committed to their roles in the skit, showing off their acting skills as they discussed their approaches to their respective 'characters.'

Novak Djokovic reshared the clip of the skit on social media and continued the joke by expressing his gratitude for being part of another "ATP season" alongside an amazing group of actors.

"Glad to be part of another "ATP season." Amazing group of actors, very proud to be part of this cast," he posted on his Instagram story.

Furthermore, the World No. 1 made fun of his semifinal defeat at the 2024 Australian Open, quipping that the typical storyline featured his "character" winning the Melbourne Slam. Djokovic hilariously suggested that those upset with the deviation from the script should direct their complaints to the director of the supposed reality show.

"Normally the writers start the season with my character Novak winning Australian Open title. So, for anyone that doesn't like the beginning of this season, please contact the director," he posted.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram stories

"Novak Djokovic played badly at Australian Open, if the decline has begun we will find out between Indian Wells and Miami" - Former player Paolo Bertolucci

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic had a disappointing outing at the 2024 Australian Open. The Serb, who was on the hunt for his record-extending 11th title at the Melbourne Slam, suffered his first-ever semifinal defeat at the Major, losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in four sets.

Amid speculations about Djokovic's potential decline, former Italian player Paolo Bertolucci suggested that, while the 24-time Grand Slam champion had played poorly in Melbourne, any signs of a downfall would only become evident if his struggles persisted at the Sunshine Double.

"He is a player who played badly in Australia. Now if this is due to a problem that can happen, because it happens when someone doesn't get his preparation right, or if the decline had begun, we will find out between Indian Wells and Miami," Bertolucci said.

Novak Djokovic will next be in action at the Indian Wells Masters, which will take place from March 7-13. The Serb has won five titles at the Masters 1000 event, tying with Roger Federer for the most titles at the tournament.

