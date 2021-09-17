"Not acceptable that Novak Djokovic is always the bad guy and Roger and Rafa are always the good guys" - Boris Becker

Boris Becker recently spoke at length about his former ward Novak Djokovic, pointing out how the Serb is often portrayed as the "bad guy". Becker claimed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have never been subject to such scrutiny, which makes the treatment meted out to Djokovic "unfair".

Novak Djokovic is widely considered to be a misunderstood character whose flaws are judged to a greater extent than those of his rivals. The World No. 1 has had his share of controversies in the past, but many believe that other stars who commit similar actions as Djokovic manage to get away scot-free.

For instance, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic had both flung their rackets on court during the Tokyo Olympics. However, it was only the Serb whose action drew widespread criticism.

In that context, Boris Becker claimed that he knows Novak Djokovic from close quarters so he can vouch for his niceness. The German further stressed that the tennis community should judge Djokovic at par with Federer and Nadal, since the World No. 1 has achieved legendary status just like them.

"I know Novak privately and professionally, and I can only say that he is a fine guy," Becker said while speaking on Eurosport. "A competitor who sometimes misbehaves on the court, but who doesn't? The public, including the media, really have to get used to the fact that there are not just two, but three [legends], who have great qualities as players and as individuals."

Boris Becker also asserted that it is unfair to villanize Novak Djokovic while always painting Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a positive light.

"It is not acceptable that Novak is always the bad guy and Roger and Rafa are always the good guys - that is unfair," Becker added.

Novak Djokovic with Boris Becker at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards

Boris Becker went on to point out how Novak Djokovic always stands up for his peers and supports them. The six-time Slam champion believes that people tend to turn a blind eye towards the "sympathetic" side of Djokovic, but he expressed hope for things to change in the future.

"He (Novak Djokovic) publicly stood up for [Stefanos] Tsitsipas [in the toilet break row] after the semifinal against [Alexander] Zverev; he often stands up for other players," Becker said. "That's often swept under the rug and no one wants to perceive that in any way. There's another side to him, and it's very sympathetic. I hope for him and for his family that he's finally treated a little more fairly than he has been until now."

Novak Djokovic must have really gone to his limit, or over the limit, emotionally: Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic had a difficult outing in Sunday's US Open final against Daniil Medvedev. Not only did he get outplayed by the Russian, but he also struggled to compose himself mentally like he usually does in big matches.

That said, Djokovic enjoyed the lion's share of the crowd support against Medvedev - a first for him at Flushing Meadows. When the Serb broke serve for the first time in the match late into the third set, the crowd vociferously threw their weight behind him.

Djokovic went on to hold serve to make it 4-5, and during the change of ends he broke down in tears. The 34-year-old revealed later that the unexpected love from the crowd made him emotional, but it was also evident he was under a lot of stress throughout the US Open.

Given his Calendar Slam ambitions, Novak Djokovic was constantly on edge during the fortnight in New York. It wasn't surprising that he found the going even tougher during the final, as he was just one match away from the elusive feat.

Boris Becker, on his part, reckons that Novak Djokovic went over his limit of mental endurance during the final.

"I've never seen Novak cry on the tennis court," Becker said. "He must have really gone to his limit, or over the limit, emotionally."

Becker then heaped praise on Djokovic for his eloquent and thoughtful words during the presentation ceremony. The Serb, in his speech, expressed his gratitude to the spectators and stressed how he felt loved throughout the match.

"With all the expectations on himself, he must have been asked every day since Wimbledon whether he would win the Grand Slam or become the record holder with 21 Majors," Becker said. "It came over him, so to speak. His speech after the event was all the more remarkable."

"Still with wet eyes he explained to the New Yorkers, 'today is the most beautiful day of my life, because finally I feel that I am respected and loved'. And this on a day when he could not take advantage of what might have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win all the Majors in one year," the German added.

Edited by Musab Abid