"Not too bad" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to Serb reigning as the longest-serving World No. 1 in ATP history with 8-year tally

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently reacted to her husband's remarkable eight-year reign at the top of men's tennis. The Serb's achievement surpasses Roger Federer's record for the most years at the top of the ATP tour.

Djokovic first became the World No. 1 at the end of the year 2011. Since then, he has held the top position on the ATP rankings for a total of 417 weeks. Following him are Roger Federer with 310 weeks, Pete Sampras with 286 weeks, Ivan Lendl with 270 weeks, Jimmy Connors with 268 weeks, and Rafael Nadal with 209 weeks.

On March 18, Jelena Djokovic reacted to the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible feat on her Instagram Stories with a cheeky response.

"Not too Bad," Jelena wrote.

Jelena Djokovic shares Novak Djokovic's run at the top of men's tennis

Jelena Djokovic also oversees the global charity called the Novak Djokovic Foundation, dedicated to fulfilling the educational needs of underprivileged children worldwide, ensuring a secure future for them.

Novak Djokovic is widely celebrated as one of the greatest players in the game, and the significant influence of his wife in his life is well recognized.

Novak Djokovic's Miami Withdrawal opens the door for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to narrow ranking gap

Novak Djokovic is yet to secure a title in 2024. Following his defeat to Luca Nardi in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Serb withdrew from the Miami Open. During his downtime, he has been spotted enjoying leisure time on the NBA courts.

Djokovic suffered a setback at the Australian Open earlier in January, losing to Italian Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, which dashed his hopes of achieving the 'Golden Slam.'

However, Djokovic isn't slowing down. He has expressed his desire to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, although he hasn't confirmed it definitively.

"Everything is on the cards, I just don’t know how many cards I have left. It’s still very far to think about Los Angeles Olympic Games but the thought of it excites me of course. I’d love to play that but ... I can’t really commit to that yet," Djokovic told the media during Indian Wells.

Djokovic's recent subpar showings have opened up opportunities for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to challenge the veteran for the top ranking. Currently, the 36-year-old holds 9725 points, closely trailed by Alcaraz with 8805 points and Sinner with 8310 points.

Djokovic is expected to return to action during the European clay court season, starting with the Monte Carlo Masters on April 6.

