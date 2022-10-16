"Not being in a box like the rest of you? I love it" - Nick Kyrgios declares he does not regret his behavior on court

Nick Kyrgios has said that he has no regrets about his infamous on-court behavior and multiple outbursts over the years. The Australian player suggested that he makes things interesting when on the court and does not regret "not being in a box" like most other people.

Kyrgios answered questions from fans during a Q&A session on social media, and one of the questions posed to him was about his often-debated aggressive behavior during matches.

Responding to the same, The 27-year-old declared that he is an entertainer who is among the top 20 in the world and loves everything he does on the court.

"Making it entertaining? Not being in the box like the rest of you? Winning majority of the time? Being Top 20 in the world? Nah, I love it," Nick Kyrgios wrote in response.

Nick Kyrgios via Instagram Stories.

Kyrgios further expressed that he often gets angry on the court during challenging situations because he has high expectations of himself and because there are "millions of dollars at stake."

"Because my whole life I've been ice cold under it, so I expect better from myself. Also because there is millions of dollars at stake. Do you know what that feels like?" Kyrgios said, responding to a fan who asked him why he expresses anger in pressure situations during matches.

Nick Kyrgios via Instagram Stories.

Kyrgios faced the wrath of tennis fans because of his response to another question, in which he said that he "loves" the Tate Brothers, one half of whom is the controversial Andrew Tate.

On the tennis front, Kyrgios last played at the Japan Open last week. He withdrew ahead of his quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz due to a knee injury.

Nick Kyrgios hints at early retirement from tennis

2022 US Open - Day 9

Nick Kyrgios recently revealed that he is likely to retire from the sport before he turns 30 years old. The 27-year-old said that he would probably spend his time after he retires in the Bahamas and "do nothing."

"Honestly probably not. I wanna be able to not be bothered. probs gonna go to my house in the Bahamas and just sit and do nothing," Kyrgios said, replying to a question on Instagram.

Kyrgios has been in the best form of his career this season, having reached his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon and winning his maiden Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open. He won the singles as well as doubles titles at the Citi Open in the build-up to the US Open.

