"Not having Djokovic would have been dumb" - Rennae Stubbs praises ATP for slam exception rule allowing the Serb to enter ATP Tour Finals

Former tennis professional Rennae Stubbs has praised the ATP for allowing Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic to play the ATP Tour Finals in Turin.

Stubbs is a former World No. 1 in doubles and has won four Grand Slam doubles titles in her career. The Australian has also coached the likes of Eugenie Bouchard, Samantha Stosur, and Serena Williams during the US Open.

Earlier this year, the ATP and the WTA stripped Wimbledon of their ranking points after the organizers banned Russian and Belarussian players from participating in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Djokovic's participation was at risk following the removal of ranking points from this year's Wimbledon. However, the Serb earned his qualification on the grounds of the Grand Slam champion provision. The provision grants participation to a current Grand Slam winner who finishes between eighth and 20th in the ATP Live Race to Turin.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs The @atptour @WTA tours not allowing points at Wimbledon to me was so ugh but i am glad the ATP at least allowed the rule of, if u win a slam u are in the masters still, cause not having @DjokerNole compete would have been DUMB! feel badly for all the players that did well there. The @atptour @WTA tours not allowing points at Wimbledon to me was so ugh but i am glad the ATP at least allowed the rule of, if u win a slam u are in the masters still, cause not having @DjokerNole compete would have been DUMB! feel badly for all the players that did well there.

Rennae Stubbs took to Twitter to say that she was earlier dissatisfied with the ATP for not awarding points for Wimbledon. However, she was happy with the governing body for allowing the former World No. 1 to compete in the ATP Finals.

Stubbs added that Djokovic's absence would have been "dumb." She also mentioned that all the players who did well at Wimbledon were not met with good fate.

Her tweet read:

"The @atptour @WTA tours not allowing points at Wimbledon to me was so ugh but i am glad the ATP at least allowed the rule of, if u win a slam u are in the masters still, cause not having @DjokerNole compete would have been DUMB! feel badly for all the players that did well there."

Novak Djokovic set to play his 15th ATP Finals

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Four

Novak Djokovic is set to compete in the ATP Tour Finals for the 15th time in his career. He earned his qualification on the grounds of the Grand Slam champion provision after winning this year's Wimbledon title. He beat Nick Kyrgios in the summit clash.

Djokovic was the fifth player to confirm his participation after Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Andrey Rublev recently completed the list.

With 15 qualifications, the 21-time Grand Slam winner is tied with Andre Agassi, only behind Federer (18), Nadal, and Jimmy Connors (16 each). The 35-year-old will look to win his sixth ATP Tour Finals title, the most in the tournament, a record that is currently held by Federer.

The 2022 ATP Finals will begin on November 13 in Turin.

Poll : 0 votes