Paula Badosa recently shared the discouraging medical test results related to the injury that forced her to retire during her match against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Badosa used her protected ranking to secure a spot at the Stuttgart Open. She began her campaign with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over Diana Shnaider in the first round. The Spaniard's next match was set to be against her close friend and World No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka.

During their match in the second round, Sabalenka emerged victorious after Badosa was forced to retire due to a left thigh injury, with the scoreline reading 7-6(4), 4-6, 3-3 ret. It was a heartbreaking scene at the net following Badosa's withdrawal from the match, who broke down in tears while embracing Sabalenka.

Paula Badosa, who has been plagued by injuries and has been in and out of the tennis circuit from last year, took to social media to reveal that medical tests have shown that she has a rupture in her adductors, a crucial group of muscles in the inner thighs.

The former World No. 2 also stated that she is working closely with her team to regain fitness and prepare for her home tournament, the 2024 Madrid Open.

"Hi everyone first of all thank you for all the support received. Not being easy times for me. Today's medical tests seen a small rupture in the adductor. Let's work with all my team so we can play in Madrid. You know how special it is for me to play at home in front of all of you. I will try everything to get on that track and enjoy it all together again ❤️, " Badosa wrote on her Instagram story.

Paula Badosa has withdrawn from various tournaments due to other injuries since 2023

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Miami Open

Paula Badosa's 2024 season as well as her 2023 season has been marred by injuries. Last year, she was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open after sustaining a right thigh injury during a warm-up tournament in Adelaide. This setback also led to her withdrawal from the Abu Dhabi Open.

Badosa's bad luck continued when she had to pull out of the Wimbledon Championships due to a back injury suffered during her second-round singles match against Marta Kostyuk. This injury ultimately sidelined her for the remainder of the season.

This year, Paula Badosa faced another setback when she withdrew from the Hua Hin Championships during her second-round match against Diana Shnaider due to a lower back injury. This injury also subsequently led her to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Open, Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open.