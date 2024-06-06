"Not even Maria Sharapova? Just disrespectful" - Fans disappointed by French Open semifinalist Mirra Andreeva picking 6 men as her favorite players

Mirra Andreeva was asked who her favorite tennis player was and the Russian mentioned six top ATP players but did not take any WTA player's name. Fans were disappointed with the teenager's favorite player choices and hoped she had named at least one WTA player.

In an interview with Eurosport, the 2024 French Open semifinalist mentioned that her favorite players are Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev. The Russian also joked that her list was longer and she had more players to name but that would consume too much time.

Fans expressed their disappointment toward Andreeva not mentioning a single WTA player.

"Honestly disgusted that Anastasia Myskina wasn’t the first name out of her mouth," one fan wrote.

"Myskina, Safina, Sharapova, Kirilenko ???" asked one fan.

"Not even a Maria Sharapova??? Just disrepectful," claimed another.

"Do any of the young russian girls f with maria at all?? like you would think she would be an EASY gimme answer lmfao," wrote yet another.

One fan claimed it was her influence that should be blamed for her not naming a WTA player. They wrote:

"17 is kinda borderline, but i would honestly blame this on her parents/coaches or whoever is really her daily influence."

Another fan was surprised that she named Rublev. They wrote:

"All of wta history and u say rublev."

Mirra Andreeva became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 1997 after advancing to the French Open 2024 SF

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 French Open.

Mirra Andreeva got the better of Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 French Open quarterfinal. This is Andreeva's fifth appearance in a Grand Slam main draw and only her second French Open. However, the 17-year-old Russian defied all odds to beat the second-seed 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

Andreeva became the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist in this century. The previous youngest semifinalist was a 16-year-old Martina Hingis in 1997. The former Swiss player also posted about Andreeva's achievement.

The Russian's opponent in the semifinal is Jasmine Paolini. The Italian also caused an upset in her quarterfinal tie by getting the better of fourth-seed Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. This will be Paolini's first Grand Slam semifinal in a singles event.

Unseeded Andreeva will take on 12th-seed Paolini in the 2024 French Open semifinal on Thursday, June 6.

