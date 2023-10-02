Gael Monfils was recently involved in an altercation with Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Laver Cup, prompting tennis commentator Gill Gross to share his take on the subject.

The Frenchman locked horns with home favorite Auger-Aliassime on the opening day, representing Team Europe and Team World respectively, in Vancouver, Canada. However, in a surprising turn of events, the duo found themselves in an argument after Auger-Aliassime objected to Monfils' on-court conduct toward the chair umpire.

Talking on the Monday Match Analysis podcast, tennis commentator Gill Gross sided with Gael Monfils' and outlined his presence in the tournament despite his ATP ranking falling out of the Top 100 column.

"Ultimately I was kinda on his (Monfils') side if I have to take sides based on what happened. Put yourself in Gael Monfils' shoes. Here you are, you're not even a top 100 player and you're invited to the Laver Cup," said Gross.

Gill Gross later directed his attention to Monfils' perspective and assessment of the situation, stressing the 37-year-old's esteemed "entertainer" status as the reason behind his involvement in the season's Laver Cup.

"If you're Monfils, you know why you got invited. You didn't get invited to the Laver Cup because you give Team Europe the best chance to win. They could've found a better player, I'm sorry, Gael knows that, he even said that," Gross said.

"So when they say 'Gael we want you to come play for Team Europe', Monfils understands the assignment. He is getting that invitation because he is one of the great entertainers in the history of tennis," he added.

Finally, the commentator reiterated his stance on the conflict between Monfils and Auger-Aliassime and acknowledged the Frenchman's reason for enjoying the event.

"So he shows up to the Laver Cup, understanding very well what they want him to do, even if they didn't say anything. He understands that, otherwise, he wouldn't be there. So that's why Monfils was having fun with it," the tennis commentator said.

Auger-Aliassime beat Monfils 6-4, 6-3.

Gael Monfils - "I am tired of these incessant and futile controversies"

Gael Monfils at the Laver Cup 2023

Gael Monfils was on the receiving end of backlash and criticism for his behavior with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Following the series of events that unfolded at the Laver Cup 2023, the 37-year-old took to social media to respond to critics questioning and negating his actions at the Vancouver event.

"I am tired of these incessant and futile controversies. Some people seem to get excited over trifles. I am annoyed by those who make hasty judgments. Some might think that because I smile and have fun, I'm not serious. Sure, my vision may be different, but I always strive to follow the guidelines given to me," Monfils wrote on X.