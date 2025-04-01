"Not everyone is Roger Federer" - Fans bring up Swiss' Masters record after Novak Djokovic's Miami Open final failure

Roger Federer remains the oldest player to have won an ATP Masters 1000 title following Novak Djokovic's failure to win the 2025 Miami Open final. As a result, several tennis fans have hailed the now-retired Swiss's longevity and on-court brilliance.

Ad

The former No. 1 and 20-time Major winner was 37 years and 235 days old when he won the 2019 Miami Open title by registering a dominant 6-1, 6-4 win over John Isner in the final. In doing so, he set a new record for the oldest player to clinch a prestigious ATP Masters 1000 crown. On Sunday, March 30, this year, the Serb was aged 37 years and 325 days and had a terrific opportunity to break his former rival's record.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, though, Novak Djokovic struggled physically with the humid Miami conditions, and his 19-year-old Czech opponent, Jakub Mensik, capitalized on the situation. The teenager won the final 7-6(4), 7-6(4), leaving Roger Federer's proud record intact.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) who clearly favor the Swiss over the Serb poured in with their reactions to the former's record staying intact.

"Roger Federer is still the oldest masters 1000 champion. Djokovic was close and tired his best fair play, but couldn’t get the job done unlike Federer who demolished his opponent in the final. And that’s okay. Not everyone is Roger Federer," a fan wrote.

Ad

"And here's the thing. Fed came into that match having reached the final of Dubai & IW, & won his 100th in Dubai. That's THREE STRAIGHT FINALS at that age," commented another in response to the previous post.

"Winning Miami Open at 37 years old ain’t for everyone 👀🫢 #Federer🐐," yet another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Djokovic failing to surpass his former rival's record:

Ad

"Roger Federer, at 37.9 years of age, was playing a five hour long Final at Wimbledon, after a 3 hour long high intense SF against another alien. The Wimbledon Final was his 23rd match in a 2 month span starting from Madrid, 13 of which were BO5 matches. Fed was an insane athlete," opined one fan.

"Not enough ppl talk about how good Federer was post 35. His play style, variety, serve & godly footwork ensured that he remained competitive despite playing in a tough field. Y'll took a player like that for granted. There will never be someone like that in any sport ever again," another added.

Ad

"GOAT FOR A REASON 🐐," weighed in yet another fan.

Djokovic also continues to lag behind the legendary Swiss in terms of the total number of singles titles won on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic's Miami Open final loss keeps him at 99 ATP Tour-level titles won; Roger Federer's tally over 100

Novak Djokovic in action during the 2025 Miami Open men's singles final against Jakub Mensik (Source: Getty)

Djokovic had the chance to take his ATP Tour-level singles title tally to 100 in the final of the 2025 Miami Open. Unfortunately for the former No. 1 and 24-time Grand Slam champion, his loss to Mensik keeps him stuck on a tally of 99 titles.

Ad

The Serb had the opportunity of reaching 100 titles last year as well, when he reached the final of the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters. Here, however, it was reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner who dashed his hopes, as the Italian powered his way to a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory against the Serb.

Meanwhile, the now-retired Swiss' singles title tally stands at 103, second in the all-time list of men's players with the highest number of singles title triumphs. Jimmy Connors still tops that list with 109 titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins