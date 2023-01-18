"Not going out without a fight" - Tennis fans praise Rafael Nadal for playing through injury during Australian Open 2023 defeat

Rafael Nadal’s injury in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open had tennis fans worried as he pulled through to finish the match despite the struggles. The Spaniard, who has had a poor run of form in his recent tournaments, was the defending champion at the tournament.
While many had predicted that Nadal was highly unlikely to move past a threatening first-round opponent in the young and rising British star Jack Draper, the 36-year-old pulled off a hard-earned victory in true “Rafa” fashion.
Following the four-setter (7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1) test against Draper, the two-time Australian Open champion was up against America’s Mackenzie McDonald. Although the top seed was the hot favorite against the World No. 65, the Spaniard was off to a slow start, conceding the opening set to the American, 6-4.
Meanwhile, the second set proved to be a roller coaster. McDonald started with a break, which the Mallorcan soon matched. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old American managed to clinch yet another break to gain an important 4-3 lead in the second set, which he backed up by holding his service game 5-3.
However, at this point, the 22-time Grand Slam champion seemed to pick up an injury and was in visible distress. A medical timeout was called out, but the Spaniard returned to action soon after, and although he held on to his service game, he was unable to turn the second set in his favor, losing it 4-6.
While tennis fans were dejected to see the legend play through the pain, they were appreciative of his dedication and fight.
"Respect! Nadal played it out even though he was carrying an injury."
Another fan wondered how many injuries his body could sustain.
"Poor man. How many injuries his body can take ???"
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Rafael Nadal out of top- 5 in ATP rankings after Australian Open 2023 loss
Australian Open defending champion Rafael Nadal is out of the tournament after losing his second-round encounter to American Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.
With his loss, the 22-time Slam winner, who hasn’t left the top-10 of the ATP rankings since his debut in 2005, has dropped out of the top-5 live rankings and is currently placed at World No. 6. He could drop further as players like Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune are still in contention for the title in Melbourne.
Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed
