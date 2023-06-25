Novak Djokovic not being the Wimbledon top seed is deemed unimportant by many, but not by former tennis professional and Australian Open CEO, Paul McNamee.

Carlos Alcaraz secured the World No. 1 and Wimbledon top seed spot by winning the 2023 Queen's Club Championships trophy. The Spaniard defeated Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-4, in the final, with the public immediately switching the focus to Wimbledon and his top seed spot.

McNamee, former World No. 24, thinks that even though Alcaraz will have no real advantage over Novak Djokovic because of the switch, there will be a psychological one.

"Pundits point out no difference in being seeded 1 or 2. Technically, that's true. But ask any player if they like to see their name at the top of the draw?" McNamee asked on Twitter.

Alcaraz jumped over Djokovic in the rankings by just 80 points (7675, 7596) ahead of Wimbledon. But that wouldn't have been the case if it wasn't for the ban on SW19 points from last year.

The Serb won the tournament in 2022 but did not earn the 2000 points Grand Slam champions usually earn. With that, he would still be ahead of Alcaraz, who lost in the quarterfinals to Jannik Sinner in the same year.

"Due to the aberration of not awarding points last year, Djokovic will not head the Wimbledon men’s draw. For me, not a good look," McNamee added.

After his Queen's Club win, Alcaraz also commented on becoming the top seed at Wimbledon 2023.

"No. 1 before Wimbledon gives you some motivation and extra confidence for me to win Wimbledon. Doesn't change too much whether I play Wimbledon No. 1 or No. 2," Alcaraz said.

"Novak Djokovic is still favorite for Wimbledon" - Alex de Minaur

Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Australian Open

Even though he won't be the top seed at Wimbledon 2023, Djokovic is still the favorite to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, according to Alex de Minaur.

The Australian lost the final of Queen's Club to Alcaraz, 4-6, 4-6. After the final, he was asked about the favorite for winning Wimbledon men's singles title. De Minaur expectedly chose the seven-time champion.

"I think Djokovic is still the favorite for Wimbledon, but anything can happen. If the favorite always won, it would be a boring sport. Novak is the favorite, but there are plenty of players who can hurt him and make it difficult," De Minaur said.

De Minaur played Djokovic once in his career, with the Serb crushing him at the 2023 Australian Open, 2-6, 1-6, 2-6.

