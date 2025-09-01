"Not putting Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff at primetime is criminal” - Fans furious over 'atrocious' US Open Day 9 schedule

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are set to take on each other for a blockbuster round of 16 encounter on September 1 at the US Open. Recently, the organisers for the event announced the match schedule for the day, and the Osaka vs Gauff clash is scheduled for the afternoon, a decision that left many fans furious.

Ad

Osaka and Gauff played each other for the first time in their careers at the 2019 US Open. Back then, the Japanese tennis star demolished a 15-year-old Gauff in straight sets to move forward into the next round. Now, the duo are set for a rematch, and fans are excited to see if the American can avenge her loss.

However, the schedule for day nine of action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium has the Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff clash slated to take place in the afternoon, with the round of 16 match between Amanda Anisimova and Beatriz Haddad Maia taking place in the evening. Reacting to this, one fan on X slammed the US Open, writing,

Ad

Trending

“Not putting Osaka vs Gauff at 7 PM primetime is criminal ngl.”

Zion @fedballtennis “Not putting Osaka vs Gauff at 7 PM primetime is criminal ngl.”

Ad

Another fan labelled the schedule ‘atrocious’ writing,

“This schedule is atrocious. WTA enjoyers are f**ked.”

Alex @AlessiaCo89 “This schedule is atrocious. WTA enjoyers are f**ked.”

Ad

Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to the US Open’s day nine schedule:

“USO cooking up the worst schedule of all-time for the WTA tomorrow,” one fan wrote.

“Getting the day match instead of Amanda is something lol,” another added.

“This is the dumbest schedule ever,” one X user commented.

“The schedule for Arthur Ashe tomorrow is, in a word, asinine. Everyone is coming to see one match tomorrow and it should be in the 7p primetime slot. Anything else is . . . a choice that feels diabolical and an inability to read the room. #USOpen2025,” yet another fan chimed in.

Ad

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff head-to-head record

Osaka and Gauff at the 2024 China Open (Image Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff have both led incredible careers so far. The former is a four-time Grand Slam champion, while the latter is one of the best players on the WTA Tour at the moment. Over the past few years, the duo have played each other five times.

Ad

In their first meeting, which took place at the 2019 US Open, Osaka brushed aside Gauff with ease to put an end to the 15-year-old’s dreams of an upset.

Over the next couple of years, Gauff and Osaka exchanged wins back and forth. The American beat the Japanese at the 2020 Australian Open. However, in their next meeting at the Cincinnati Open in 2021, it was Osaka who emerged victorious in three gruelling sets, only for Gauff to beat her in straight games in 2022.

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff's most recent clash took place in Beijing in 2024, where the former was forced to withdraw mid-game through the match with the score tied at one set apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline