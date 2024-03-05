Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently expressed his views on the rumors of Red Bull Racing's Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, potentially leaving the team this year.

According to several reports, three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen may be considering an exit from Red Bull this season. The rumors come following allegations of inappropriate behavior against team principal Christian Horner, which has reportedly caused unrest amid the top leadership.

Against that background, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, March 4, to react to a rumor. The report stated that chief engineer Newey would leave the Austrian F1 team if Verstappen activates his exit clause during the 2024 FIA Formula 1 season.

"I was not ready for all this F1 drama this early into the season....," Ohanian wrote.

The original post stated that Adrian Newey would reportedly join Ferrari if Max Verstappen decides to walk out the Red Bull door. As per the latest rumors, he would be free to leave by activating his exit clause if principal Christian Horner and director Helmut Marko were both ousted from the team.

Alexis Ohanian had hilariously insisted on Sunday that the Red Bull drama would make for a rivetting episode of Drive to Survive, Netflix's docuseries in collaboration with F1.

"On the one hand, it seems like Verstappen + Red Bull have another cakewalk of a season ahead of them... Then this Horner scandal hits and now I don't know what to think will happen in @F1 (and either way, Drive to Survive wins)," Ohanian wrote on X.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian bought Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari merch this year

Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an avid Formula 1 fan. Last month, he disclosed to his social media followers that he had bought Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari merchandise.

"LFG Lewis Hamilton, I just grabbed some Ferrari merch," Ohanian wrote on Instagram in early February.

Ohanian has also previously tweeted about the Brit.

"Verstappen P1. Hamilton P2. I am so ready for Sunday," the American wrote all the way back in December 2021.

Lewis Hamilton has won a joint-record seven Formula 1 World Championship titles during his illustrious career. The 39-year-old is set to leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of this season, bringing an end to the most successful driver-team partnership in F1 history.

