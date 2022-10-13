"Not Simona divorced twice in a month"-Tennis fans react to Patrick Mouratoglou coaching Holger Rune while Simona Halep recovers from injury

Patrick Mouratoglou, a well-known tennis coach, has joined Holger Rune's team on a rolling basis as his protege Simona Halep continues recovering on the sidelines and returns to action next season.
Mouratoglou announced the partnership on Instagram and stated that Simona Halep encouraged him to look for a new collaboration. The French coach will become a member of Rune's coaching team and travel with the teenager to events in Stockholm and Basel along with the Rolex Paris Masters and Milan to finish the 2022 season.
"The day I met Holger at the @mouratoglou_tennis_academy he was only 13, and we quickly formed a special bond. While @simonahalep is taking time to recover and is away from the game, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration. Today, I’m pleased to announce that I will officially be joining the Team of @holgerrune. Together, we’ll compete in 4 tournaments and prepare in the winter season for 2023," Patrick Mouratoglou wrote.
"I’m really excited to start working with Holger. He has a great team with his mother and Lars, who he has been with since he started playing. These kinds of relationships are rare and precious. I am honored to be apart of it and my goal is to assist them in order to help Holger reach his goals. Stockholm here we come," he added.
"Aw hell no not these two linking up."
Another user went on to make great efforts to support the notion that Simona Halep's retirement from competitive tennis is being signaled by this new collaboration.
"Honestly, to me, it seems that Simona Halep is retiring. Don’t forget the same thing happened to Serena and while she did technically play two slams and two WTA tournaments, it was pretty much the end," the user wrote.
"I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore, my 2022 season is over"- Simona Halep
In a recent tweet, Simona Halep declared that her 2022 season was over and that she would not be taking part in any tournaments this year.
"I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore. My 2022 season is over. 2022, you have been an interesting year full of everything! See you on court, 2023! I feel I still have a lot to do on a tennis court and still have some goals," Halep said.
The Romanian underwent nose surgery after struggling with her breathing for several years and will return to the tour in 2023.