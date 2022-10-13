"Not Simona divorced twice in a month"-Tennis fans react to Patrick Mouratoglou coaching Holger Rune while Simona Halep recovers from injury

Patrick Mouratoglou, a well-known tennis coach, has joined Holger Rune's team on a rolling basis as his protege Simona Halep continues recovering on the sidelines and returns to action next season.

Mouratoglou announced the partnership on Instagram and stated that Simona Halep encouraged him to look for a new collaboration. The French coach will become a member of Rune's coaching team and travel with the teenager to events in Stockholm and Basel along with the Rolex Paris Masters and Milan to finish the 2022 season.

"The day I met Holger at the @mouratoglou_tennis_academy he was only 13, and we quickly formed a special bond. While @simonahalep is taking time to recover and is away from the game, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration. Today, I’m pleased to announce that I will officially be joining the Team of @holgerrune. Together, we’ll compete in 4 tournaments and prepare in the winter season for 2023," Patrick Mouratoglou wrote.

"I’m really excited to start working with Holger. He has a great team with his mother and Lars, who he has been with since he started playing. These kinds of relationships are rare and precious. I am honored to be apart of it and my goal is to assist them in order to help Holger reach his goals. Stockholm here we come," he added.

Tennis fans expressed their opinions on Twitter in response to the announcement, with the majority of them slamming the Frenchman for teaming up with the young Dane. One user blatantly voiced their displeasure and wrote:

"Aw hell no not these two linking up."

Saad @jaalikocha Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko AW HELL NO NOT THESE TWO LINKING UP twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… AW HELL NO NOT THESE TWO LINKING UP twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Another user went on to make great efforts to support the notion that Simona Halep's retirement from competitive tennis is being signaled by this new collaboration.

"Honestly, to me, it seems that Simona Halep is retiring. Don’t forget the same thing happened to Serena and while she did technically play two slams and two WTA tournaments, it was pretty much the end," the user wrote.

Scorpio’s Groove @montespice Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko Honestly, to ME, it seems that Simona Halep is retiring. Don’t forget the same thing happened to Serena and while she did technically play two slams and two WTA tournaments…it was pretty much the end. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Honestly, to ME, it seems that Simona Halep is retiring. Don’t forget the same thing happened to Serena and while she did technically play two slams and two WTA tournaments…it was pretty much the end. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Here are a few more reactions:

Bence @hBencee Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko Not Patrick getting fired for the 2nd time this year. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Not Patrick getting fired for the 2nd time this year. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Tennis World (Mike) @secondserves Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko What is this man doing honestly. There’s coaching and then there’s whatever he’s doing twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… What is this man doing honestly. There’s coaching and then there’s whatever he’s doing twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Yonis @lastdanceszn Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko I'm sorry but the way this was formulated was so funny twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… I'm sorry but the way this was formulated was so funny twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Tilen @tilklo twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko I feel sorry for Holger I feel sorry for Holger 🙈 twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Mason @masonryrafan Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko Look what we have here, two annoying pricks who fell into the tennis world when they should have taken up bricklaying instead. Bums twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Look what we have here, two annoying pricks who fell into the tennis world when they should have taken up bricklaying instead. Bums twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Anusha R @anushasez Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko The way you know he means to shade… twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… The way you know he means to shade… twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Gavin NightMair @gavinnightmair twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko Ugh, guess Rune will soon be leaving his sister Ugh, guess Rune will soon be leaving his sister 😔 twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

TomTom @TomToTheTom Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko Halep just needs to hire Wim Fisette and go on her revenge tour cause that man made her game worse twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Halep just needs to hire Wim Fisette and go on her revenge tour cause that man made her game worse twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Q.U.I.E.T. 🤙🏾🤓 @inspirEDucator Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko He’s annoying 🙄 all that extra typing and for what. A fool 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… He’s annoying 🙄 all that extra typing and for what. A fool 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

tennis boy @graszray Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko He has a problem man, he literally can only be coaching at any time twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… He has a problem man, he literally can only be coaching at any time twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Emma’s no.1 fan @queenrena4ever twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko He’s such a blood sucker He’s such a blood sucker 😭 twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

DenizTheTennis @denizthetenis twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko Not Simona divorced twice in a month Not Simona divorced twice in a month 💀 twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

James @Twentysummin Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003 ’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. https://t.co/Iv5IBG2Wko Please can someone check if this man has cloned himself. He is everywhere. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s… Please can someone check if this man has cloned himself. He is everywhere. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

"I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore, my 2022 season is over"- Simona Halep

2022 US Open - Day 1

In a recent tweet, Simona Halep declared that her 2022 season was over and that she would not be taking part in any tournaments this year.

"I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore. My 2022 season is over. 2022, you have been an interesting year full of everything! See you on court, 2023! I feel I still have a lot to do on a tennis court and still have some goals," Halep said.

The Romanian underwent nose surgery after struggling with her breathing for several years and will return to the tour in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes