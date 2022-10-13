Create

"Not Simona divorced twice in a month"-Tennis fans react to Patrick Mouratoglou coaching Holger Rune while Simona Halep recovers from injury

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Oct 13, 2022 12:17 AM IST
2022 US Open - Previews
Patrick Mouratoglou and Simona Halep

Patrick Mouratoglou, a well-known tennis coach, has joined Holger Rune's team on a rolling basis as his protege Simona Halep continues recovering on the sidelines and returns to action next season.

Mouratoglou announced the partnership on Instagram and stated that Simona Halep encouraged him to look for a new collaboration. The French coach will become a member of Rune's coaching team and travel with the teenager to events in Stockholm and Basel along with the Rolex Paris Masters and Milan to finish the 2022 season.

"The day I met Holger at the @mouratoglou_tennis_academy he was only 13, and we quickly formed a special bond. While @simonahalep is taking time to recover and is away from the game, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration. Today, I’m pleased to announce that I will officially be joining the Team of @holgerrune. Together, we’ll compete in 4 tournaments and prepare in the winter season for 2023," Patrick Mouratoglou wrote.
"I’m really excited to start working with Holger. He has a great team with his mother and Lars, who he has been with since he started playing. These kinds of relationships are rare and precious. I am honored to be apart of it and my goal is to assist them in order to help Holger reach his goals. Stockholm here we come," he added.

Tennis fans expressed their opinions on Twitter in response to the announcement, with the majority of them slamming the Frenchman for teaming up with the young Dane. One user blatantly voiced their displeasure and wrote:

"Aw hell no not these two linking up."
AW HELL NO NOT THESE TWO LINKING UP twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Another user went on to make great efforts to support the notion that Simona Halep's retirement from competitive tennis is being signaled by this new collaboration.

"Honestly, to me, it seems that Simona Halep is retiring. Don’t forget the same thing happened to Serena and while she did technically play two slams and two WTA tournaments, it was pretty much the end," the user wrote.
Honestly, to ME, it seems that Simona Halep is retiring. Don’t forget the same thing happened to Serena and while she did technically play two slams and two WTA tournaments…it was pretty much the end. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

Here are a few more reactions:

Not Patrick getting fired for the 2nd time this year. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
Special bond since just 13…imma keep quiet twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
If Holger had chance to grow into a better human - gone. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
What is this man doing honestly. There’s coaching and then there’s whatever he’s doing twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
I'm sorry but the way this was formulated was so funny twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
I feel sorry for Holger 🙈 twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
Look what we have here, two annoying pricks who fell into the tennis world when they should have taken up bricklaying instead. Bums twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
The way you know he means to shade… twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
Ugh, guess Rune will soon be leaving his sister 😔 twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
Halep just needs to hire Wim Fisette and go on her revenge tour cause that man made her game worse twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
He’s annoying 🙄 all that extra typing and for what. A fool 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
He has a problem man, he literally can only be coaching at any time twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
He’s such a blood sucker 😭 twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
Not Simona divorced twice in a month 💀 twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…
Please can someone check if this man has cloned himself. He is everywhere. twitter.com/pmouratoglou/s…

"I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore, my 2022 season is over"- Simona Halep

2022 US Open - Day 1
2022 US Open - Day 1

In a recent tweet, Simona Halep declared that her 2022 season was over and that she would not be taking part in any tournaments this year.

"I won’t be able to compete in any official tournament anymore. My 2022 season is over. 2022, you have been an interesting year full of everything! See you on court, 2023! I feel I still have a lot to do on a tennis court and still have some goals," Halep said.
Hi everyone 👋 https://t.co/wfUe7Outym

The Romanian underwent nose surgery after struggling with her breathing for several years and will return to the tour in 2023.

