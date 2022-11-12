Ahmad Nassar, executive chairman of the Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) shut down talk of the PTPA aiming to replace the existing Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) before hinting that things might change if any suitable proposals are on the table from potential investors.

In 2021, Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil co-founded a "player only" association aiming to work for the welfare and betterment of the players. The PTPA currently represents the top 500 players in the singles category and the top 200 doubles players in both the ATP and WTA rankings. Ahmad, the founding CEO of OneTeam Partners, shed some light on PTPA's plans and how it "does not intend" to replace the existing tennis associations.

While speaking on the SportsPro podcast, Nassar said the game of tennis warrants a major overhaul. He cited the example of golf, where the emergence of LIV Golf, a Saudi-funded breakaway tour, is threatening the sport's status quo by pulling top players away.

"I think the sport overall of Tennis has some decisions to make. I think we’re very fortunate to have the example of golf right now to say, ‘well, is that what we want for our sport?" Nassar said.

SportsPro @SportsPro "We’ll negotiate with anybody who wants to employ tennis players…that’s why we exist” - PTPA director @AhmadNassarBiz has no intention of creating a breakaway tour but would negotiate with interested parties #SportsBiz "We’ll negotiate with anybody who wants to employ tennis players…that’s why we exist” - PTPA director @AhmadNassarBiz has no intention of creating a breakaway tour but would negotiate with interested parties #SportsBiz

Reflecting on the common misconception among people that the PTPA is a direct rival to ATP, Nassar said that it is illogical for a "players' association" to start its own tour.

"When the PTPA was created a few years ago, there was a presumption that ‘oh, this is a rival tour; this is the only logical conclusion: that the PTPA is a rival tour’. A big part of what I’ve been trying to do over the last few months is to dispel that notion and say, ‘that’s by far not the only logical conclusion," Nassar said.

“I’m not sure it would ever make sense for a players association to operate its own tour,” he added.

Nassar, however, kept things open as he stated that the PTPA would consider proposals from anyone interested in starting a new tour to compete with the ATP and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and that the organization would always act in the best interests of all players.

“Would we partner with other people, would we negotiate with others? Absolutely. That is our job. We’ll negotiate with anybody who wants to employ tennis players, we’ll negotiate with anybody who wants to do things on their behalf, whether they’re sponsors, licensees, events, or any other types of opportunities for the players. Because that’s why we exist and that’s why the players created the organisation,” Nassar stated.

Novak Djokovic to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in ATP Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic in Turin ahead of 2022 ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic has been seeded seventh in the ATP World Tour Finals and features in the Red Group, alongside Russia's Andrey Rublev and former winners Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

The Serbian is set to lock horns with second seed Tsitsipas in his opening match of the year-end championship.

