Day 5 of the 2023 US Open is set to feature several exciting match-ups with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek taking the court. However, tennis fans were let down by the court assignments for these top stars.

Gauff and Djokovic will take center stage at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. The Serb will continue the quest for his fourth US Open title and 24th Grand Slam title overall against compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round. Meanwhile, Gauff will face Elise Mertens for a place in the fourth round.

The duo will be joined by Americans Tommy Paul and Jennifer Brady, who headline the action during the day session.

Over at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Iga Swiatek will continue her title defense against Kaja Juvan. The stadium will also feature Elena Rybakina, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe in action for their respective third-round encounters.

Several fans expressed their disappointment with the schedule for Day 5 of the US Open. One fan argued that the Major was selecting the "worst" matches to be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Istg they're doing everything to choose the worst matches for Ashe. I'm not even thinking about Coco but seriously, Novak? Paul??" a fan commented.

Describing the scheduling as "a mess," one user predicted one-sided victories for both Gauff and Djokovic.

"Scheduling again a mess. The Ashe night session surely be two blowouts. Townsend-Muchova (one of the matches of the day) early on Armstrong," a user posted.

Several fans were particularly unhappy with defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek being assigned to the Louis Armstrong Stadium instead of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"They're being disrespectful to Swiatek once again...," one fan commented.

"World No. 1 as a second match in Armstrong????? weird af," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Following his second-round win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Novak Djokovic hailed the inclusion of Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert in Coco Gauff's team.

"She's still young, but now Brad Gilbert on her side with the great experience of coaching some of the greats, I think things are coming together for her," he said.

The Serb also showered praise on Gauff's performance at the US Open so far, suggesting that the young American is close to winning a Grand Slam title.

"I think she's coming very close to that stage and that level. So I'm sure that she has very high hopes for US Open and she should, because she's playing really well," he added.

Novak Djokovic will face compatriot Laslo Djere for a place in the fourth round. The 23-time Grand Slam champion won their sole previous meeting at the 2022 Belgrade Open in three closely contested sets.

