Alex Corretja recently weighed in on the impact of Carlos Alcaraz’s loss to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open.

Alcaraz and Djokovic’s semifinal in Paris was one of the most anticipated clashes of the season. The duo’s meeting, however, had an anticlimactic finish as Alcaraz’s legs gave out after the second set due to severe cramping.

Despite the significance of the occasion, former player and fellow Spaniard Alex Corretja stated that he isn’t worried about the loss affecting the remainder of Alcaraz's season.

“Well, it is normal that it can end up like that. I am not worried at all,” Alex Corretja said as per Eurosport.

The former World No. 2 predicted that the 2022 US Open champion’s ongoing season will conclude with him inside the top 3 regardless.

“I sincerely believe that he is going to have a spectacular season and I am convinced that it will end with him in the top three almost certainly,” he said.

Alex Corretja opined that Carlos Alcaraz’s cramping and eventual defeat was due to the pressure he put on himself ahead of the significant match-up.

“The demand and pressure that he put on himself throughout the tour and later, especially when arriving at Roland Garros, that could have taken a toll on him physically. The match was very demanding,” he said. “The intensity was very high, very hot, very humid and the nerves could get to you.”

The former Spanish professional also pointed out that the World No. 2 is still “growing” and “learning.”

“Nothing is wrong with him. He is young, he is growing, he is learning. His body is also developing,” he noted.

He expressed confidence in Carlos Alcaraz coming into his own with experience against players like Novak Djokovic.

“Little by little he will manage it. He will understand that maybe he can also lower the pace a little bit in the match and then raise it again in a five-set match against someone like Djokovic. Alcaraz will assume his role in the world of tennis, both outside and inside Spain,” Corretja said.

Carlos Alcaraz to commence his grasscourt season at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz during a recent practice session ahead of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz’s claycourt and hardcourt campaigns so far this season have been nothing short of phenomenal. The Spaniard was late to the party as he was forced to miss the Australian Open due to injury. He has, however, more than made up for the lost tournaments by featuring in five finals and lifting four titles.

Alcaraz added two more Masters 1000 trophies to his flourishing resume in Indian Wells and Madrid. The 20-year-old also claimed two other claycourt titles in Buenos Aires and Barcelona.

The former World No. 1's claycourt season ended with a semifinals exit at the French Open. He will now focus on making his grasscourt season a success as well.

The one-time Grand Slam champion will inaugurate his campaign with an appearance in the ATP 500 Queen’s Club Championships (June 19-25). The Spaniard is the top seed at the event and has received a bye in the opening round. He will face off against the winner of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

