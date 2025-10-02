"Nothing better than baseball" - John McEnroe's brother Patrick hyped up ahead of Yankees vs Red Sox do-or-die Wild Card series Game 3

Former tennis player and John McEnroe's youngest brother, Patrick McEnroe, is excited for Game 3 of the Wild Card series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.The Red Sox won Game 1 3-1, thanks in large part to Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman. On Wednesday, the Yankees bounced back with a clutch performance to seal the game 4-3 and force Game 3.Patrick McEnroe took to X and shared his excitement for playoff baseball. He tagged the Yankees vs Red Sox matchup and wrote:&quot;Game 3 baby. Nothing better than playoff baseball. #yankeesvsredsox.&quot;The Yankees started the game with a two-run home run from Ben Rice off Bryan Bello in the first inning. The Red Sox tied the game in the third inning after Trevor Story hit a two-run single off Carlos Rodon.Aaron Judge's RBI single in the fifth inning gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead. Story once again came up with a game-tying hit, this time a solo shot to make it 3-3. In the eighth inning, Austin Wells came up with a clutch go-ahead RBI hit to make it 4-3 and win the game.Now both teams will enter a do-or-die contest on Thursday. Whichever team wins will advance to the ALDS round, while the other one will be sent packing home.Aaron Judge &amp; Co. came close to winning the World Series for the first time since 2009 last year. However, they came up short against the LA Dodgers, which boasted stars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. This year presents another opportunity to break the drought and add another World Series title to their cabinet.John McEnroe once explained why he stopped being a Yankees fan after 1981John McEnroe has been closely tied to New York sports. Particularly, in the case of the Yankees, he was their fan until the 1981 World Series, where, despite being up by two games, the Bronx Bombers lost the next four games against the LA Dodgers to lose the World Series.“I was a Yankee fan until 1981,&quot; McEnroe once said. &quot;That was the year the Yankees were two up on the Dodgers and lost four straight. And George Steinbrenner apologized to the city.”However, over the years, John McEnroe has remained connected to both New York sides in MLB. In 2016, McEnroe threw the ceremonial first pitch before a Yankees-Mets game. He wore No. 31 in tribute to Mets legend Mike Piazza.