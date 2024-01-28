Aryna Sabalenka's glamorous champion's photoshoot with the 2024 Australian Open trophy has left tennis fans amazed.

Sabalenka delivered a dominant performance in the Australian Open final, claiming a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Zheng Qinwen in just 76 minutes. In doing so, she pulled off a successful title defense at the Melbourne Slam and clinched her second Grand Slam title.

Following her triumph, tennis fans were eagerly anticipating her approach to her champion's photoshoot with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. The World No. 2 had left fans in awe last year with her glamorous take, posing on a boat in a stunning pink dress.

Aryna Sabalenka did not disappoint, posing with her trophy in front of the Royal Exhibition Building in the Carlton Gardens in Melbourne. The Belarusian exuded elegance in a sophisticated white knit dress with fringe accents, complemented by gold jewelry. The 25-year-old opted for a simple hair and makeup look for the photoshoot.

A fan shared pictures from Sabalenka's winner's photocall as she showed off the trophy and popped champagne, declaring that no other player's photoshoot could surpass that of the World No. 2's.

"Nothing can top a Sabalenka GS trophy photoshoot," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were captivated by the Belarusian's "iconic" photoshoot.

"We predicted iconic and iconic she delivered," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"She always slays trophy photoshoots," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

One fan even expressed their strong desire for Sabalenka to triumph at the Wimbledon Championships, anticipating that she would deliver a similarly impressive look at the winner's gala at SW19.

"Like I NEED her to win Wimby now because I know she will EAT at the winners gala," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka: "Watching all these champions crying, I was like, you've done it 15 times, why are you still crying... Right now, I understand"

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open

Following her triumph, Aryna Sabalenka disclosed that, despite anticipating a sense of freedom after winning her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne last year, she discovered that her hunger for success remained unchanged.

"You know what? I actually felt after last year it's going to help me to be more free and don't care about things, and blah, blah, blah. But not really. You still feel the same. You still want it badly and you still working very hard for it, and you still have to show up and fight for it and show your best level," Aryna Sabalenka said during her post-match press conference.

The Belarusian also admitted that she used to find it amusing when multiple-time Grand Slam champions cried after adding another Major to their tally. However, she revealed that winning her second Australian Open title made her understand that each win carried its own emotional significance.

"So I feel like, because before I was watching all these champions crying after each slam, I was, like, Come on, you've done it, like, 15 times. Why are you still crying?" she said.

"Right now, I didn't even get to that point, but I feel like I understand why they still crying. Because every time, the same pressure, the same expectations. You want it same way. So it's always emotional. Yeah, it's still the same, you know," she added.

With her triumph at the 2024 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka became the first player since Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to successfully defend her title at the Melbourne Slam.