"Nothing to comment" - Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov and other men's tennis players react to Alexander Zverev facing trial over domestic charges

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov were among the few men's tennis players who reacted to Alexander Zverev facing trial against domestic abuse allegations.

The German's former partner Brenda Patea accused him of domestic abuse and a trial for the same will reportedly take place in court on May 2024, according to Deutsche Welle. Zverev's election into the ATP Players' Advisory Council has also been questioned by fans because of the allegations he is facing, even though he has denied them.

A number of his colleagues on the ATP Tour were asked about their thoughts on him facing trial but they chose not to speak on the matter.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked whether Zverev should remain on the players council in light of his case. The Greek said that he was unfamiliar with the situation and would not speak on it.

"I will not say on that. I don't know the situation. I'm completely unfamiliar with it. I have nothing to comment on it," Tsitsipas said.

Grigor Dimitrov had a similar answer when he was asked about the matter in his post-match press conference after beating Marton Fucsovics.

"First I hear this. I definitely won't comment more on that, because I don't know what the situation it," the Bulgarian said.

Casper Ruud said that he doesn't have an opinion on the matter since he didn't think about it much.

"I haven't had too much time to think about it, and don't really have an opinion right now. But yeah, I'm not exactly sure how to react to it, so won't give you a good answer. Sorry," the Norwegian said in his post-match press conference.

Like Tsitsipas, Dimitrov and Ruud, Cameron Norrie was also coy in his response to Alexander Zverev's pending trial. The Brit said that he could not comment since he had little knowledge about the situation.

"Yeah, honestly, I don't know too much about that. I can't comment at all, unfortunately. But, yeah," Norrie said.

Alexander Zverev will take on Lukas Klein in the second round of the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the second round of the Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over compatriot Dominik Koepfer.

The German will next face Slovakia's Lukas Klein for a place in the third round of the Melbourne Major. Klein booked his place in the second round of a Grand Slam for the very first time with a 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

The winner of the match between Zverev and Klein will take on either 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka or Alex Michelsen in the third round of the Australian Open.