Alexander Zverev has been at the center of controversy over the last few days, with his ex-girlfriend Olga 'Olya' Sharypova accusing him of domestic abuse during the course of their relationship that ended over a year ago.

The German had quickly rubbished the accusations, claiming they were simply 'not true' in a post on his Instagram account. And after his first match at the Rolex Paris Masters, Zverev refused to entertain any questions on the matter; he insisted that what he said in his initial statement continued to hold good.

Want to continue playing tennis well: Alexander Zverev amid physical abuse allegations

Alexander Zverev with Olga Sharypova at Hamburg Open 2019

Zverev won his second round match against Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday in straight sets. And during his post-match press conference, the 23-year-old player claimed he has nothing more to say about Sharypova's allegations.

"Look, right now, as I said, I have said everything on my Instagram," said Zverev. "Yeah, there is nothing else I can add right now. I'm here. I'm here to play tennis."

"I have been doing that well the last few weeks. I mean, since the comeback of the season, and I want to continue doing that," the World No. 7 continued.

The German has in fact been in pretty good form since the restart of the tennis season. After losing to Dominic Thiem in the final of the US Open in five sets, he won a double header of ATP events in Cologne last month.

When question was : "Given those allegations against you by your ex-girlfriend of domestic abuse, I know you said on social media they are unfounded and simply not true, my question is whether you're planning on doing anything else to clear your name?"... #Zverev — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) November 4, 2020

Sharypova's allegations were made shortly after Brenda Patea, another woman Alexander Zverev was in a relationship with recently, announced that she was pregnant with his child. The German referred to that bit as 'good news', while admitting that there were a few 'things going on'.

"As you said, there is obviously a little bit of things going on. There is some very good news, I think. Yeah, I’m happy to be here and playing tennis," Alexander Zverev said.

The German is now set to take on Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the Rolex Paris Masters on Thursday. He is attempting to win his third title of the year, and tune up for the Nitto ATP Finals in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, the ATP and the ITF are yet to make a statement or take any action on Zverev's alleged abuse case.