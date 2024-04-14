"Nothing is stronger than that" - Stefanos Tsitsipas shares his "dream" of playing tennis with brother Petros in Paris Olympics 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas has given the first indication of his plan for the 2024 Summer Olympics Games and is eyeing a partnership with his younger brother, Petros, to play doubles in Paris later this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently picked his first title of the year at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters after bettering Casper Ruud in the title contest on April 14. After his victory, the Greek was asked about his plans for the upcoming tournaments, including the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be played from July 27 to August 4.

Tsitsipas' compatriot and WTA World No. 6 Maria Sakkari had recently cast doubts on her and Tsitsipas pairing up to play mixed doubles at the Olympics due to the latter's decision to focus on singles and men's doubles at the tournament. Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked about Sakkari's comment and his plans for the Olympics during his press conference in Monte-Carlo.

The former ATP World No. 3 clarified that he aims to play doubles with his younger brother, Petros, at the Summer Olympics in addition to competing in the singles category. Tsitsipas opined that also playing mixed doubles would be "physically taxing" for him even though he appreciates Sakkari's partnership. The duo had presented Greece at the United Cup over the last two years.

"What I want to do is clear. If I manage to get in the Olympic Games with my brother Petros, I would want to play singles and doubles with him. I would say that playing three events in a single tournament is a bit too much for me, physically taxing, and I would want to avoid that," Tsitsipas said.

He added, "I know that it's the Olympics and it's a great opportunity to play with Maria, and I completely agree she's one of the best partners to have in the mixed doubles field. I have had great moments with her."

Tsitsipas went on to say that his "dream" was to join the list of brothers who had ever competed at the Olympics and will work towards helping him and Petros qualify for the Games.

"But at the same time, I have a dream with my brother I'd like to share and be one of the very few brothers that have ever played together in the Olympics, especially in tennis. Nothing is stronger than that dream, and I really want to make this possible for the both of us," he said.

"It's family, and combining it with such a large event that dates back to ancient Greece, for us, it's bigger than anything else," Tsitsipas concluded.

"Unfortunate if we don’t play together" - Maria Sakkari on playing mixed doubles with Stefanos Tsitsipas at Olympics

Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Maria Sakkari recently stated that her hopes of playing mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics are dimming as Stefanos Tsitsipas is not keen on playing format. During her recent Billie Jean King Cup campaign, Sakkari said Tsitsipas wants to play doubles with Petros and opt out of mixed doubles.

“I would like to play mixed doubles because I really think we have a good chance, but as far as I know he’s planning on not playing mixed because he’s playing doubles with his brother,” Sakkari said.

She added that it would be a great loss for them as well as Greece, as the duo had a very good chance of winning a medal in the 16-team mixed doubles draw. Sakkari affirmed that she wants to play mixed doubles in Paris, and not competing is entirely Stefanos Tsitsipas' decision.

“Everyone knows how good we can play. It’s a 16-draw, you win two matches you’re in the semis and then you get a chance to win a medal ... I just feel like it would be unfortunate if we don’t play together, but it’s his decision. From my side I really want to play,” Sakkari stated.

