Novak Djokovic suffered a shock 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat at the hands of lucky loser Luca Nardi in the Round of 32 at the Indian Wells Masters. During the second set, the Serb controversially stopped a point as he wanted the chair umpire to call hindrance.

Nardi's stellar shot-making saw him deservedly clinch the first set 6-4. However, Djokovic responded superbly in the second set and established a 2-0 lead. The 20-year-old though, remained unfazed and was on course to break Djokovic in the third game.

The Serb served with Nardi holding an advantage and for a split second, the ball appeared to be out. The young Italian also seemed to stop for a fraction of a second, but returned Djokovic's serve. The Serb rushed towards the net and played a slice drop shot, before stopping himself completely. In the meantime, Nardi played a drop shot of his own and won the point.

Djokovic approached the chair umpire and went on to have a heated exchange. According to the 24-time Grand Slam winner, Nardi's temporary halt left him confused. As a result, the Serb wanted the chair umpire to call hindrance.

However, the chair umpire refused to give in to Djokovic's demands. According to the umpire, Nardi may have stopped temporarily, but that did not mean that he had stopped the point.

The exchange between Djokovic and the chair umpire prompted fans on social media to criticize the Serb. According to one user, Djokovic was totally incorrect in demanding a hindrance call.

"Djokovic is 100% wrong here," the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user hit out at the Serb for attempting to portray himself as a victim.

"I swear this guy tries his best to HUNT for reasons to victimise himself. Player thought there would be a call, there wasn’t a call so player continues the point (just like you should too). How hard is it to understand?"

Yet another fan called Djokovic's behavior an embarrassment.

"lol embarrassing from Djokovic. Embarrassing,"

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic congratulated Luca Nardi after the match

Luca Nardi (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

During Novak Djokovic's interaction with the press following the conclusion of the third-round match at Indian Wells, he congratulated the Italian youngster.

"Congrats to him for particularly in the third set playing some great, great tennis. I watched him play. I didn't know much about him, but I watched him play, and I knew he possesses great quality tennis from the baseline, especially the forehand side. Moves well. Very talented." the World No. 1 said.

However, despite admitting that deserved the victory, the Serb was critical of his own level.

"(Nardi) Deserved to win. I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad." Novak Djokovic added.

Luca Nardi is set to face Tommy Paul next in the Round of 16. Paul progressed after defeating Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32.

