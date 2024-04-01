"Novak Djokovic at 36 is still looking for improvement in his game" - Jannik Sinner's coach says top competitors push Miami Open champ to get better

Jannik Sinner may not have been able to match Novak Djokovic’s 41-0 start to the season after his Indian Wells loss, but he is back to winning titles at the Miami Open.

The Italian lifted his third trophy for the season, from four tournaments, beating Grigor Dimitrov in the summit clash 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday, March 31.

Understandably delighted over the achievement, Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill shared some positive words with the media after the match. The Australian, while acknowledging that his ward was playing some great tennis, noted that the focus had to be on continuous improvement.

Cahill cited the example of Novak Djokovic, saying the 24-time Grand Slam champion continues to make adjustments to his game even at the age of 36.

He added that the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz, both top competitors for Sinner, were no different, noting that they continue to push the newly crowned Miami Open champion to work on his game as well.

"It's the great thing about Novak Djokovic as well," Darren Cahill said. "Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is still looking for improvement in his game, and we know that he's going to make adjustments."

"We know that Daniil Medvedev will make adjustments. We know that changes will be made. Carlos Alcaraz continues to look for improvements in his serve. It's just normal," he added.

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic set eyes on clay season after varying Sunshine Double results

Novak Djokovic had lost the Australian Open semifinal encounter against Jannik Sinner back in January,

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will now have their eyes set on ensuring a successful transition onto the red dirt as the European clay swing begins this month.

Sinner will enter the new leg of the season high on confidence, having won three of the four tournaments that he has played in. His only loss for the 2024 season came in the Indian Wells semifinal, where he lost a three-set battle to Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, meanwhile, will be bitterly disappointed with his Sunshine Double. The Serb withdrew from the Miami Open after suffering a surprise third-round exit at Indian Wells, He had lost to Italian youngster Luca Nardi in three sets.

Notably, Djokovic has not lifted any trophies in the 2024 season so far. He had earlier lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the season-opening Grand Slam, the Australian Open, where he was the defending champion.

