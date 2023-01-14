Tennis legend Novak Djokovic recently gave an update on his hamstring injury just two days before the main draw at the Australian Open gets underway on Monday (January 16).

Djokovic suffered a left hamstring injury while competing in the semifinals of the 2023 Adelaide International 1 against Daniil Medvedev. He, though, eventually went on to win the tournament, beating American Sebastian Korda in the final.

Following that, he played a practice match with Medvedev but withdrew after losing the first set due to the injury, raising concerns among fans around the world about his participation in the year's first Major.

In light of this, the Serb issued an update on his injury during a press conference prior to the 2023 Australian Open, saying that while he has been struggling with his leg for a few days, he does not consider it a "major concern" since he has been able to practice and compete.

"Well, I've been struggling with that a bit, to be honest, the last seven days. But it's hopefully not the major concern. So far I've been able to train, compete and play points, practice sets. So that's a positive sign," Djokovic said.

At the same time, the 21-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he is being "more cautious" and "conserving the energy" for the tournament, in which he is attempting to win a record 10th title.

"Obviously, I'm being a bit more cautious. I'm not going full out on the training sessions, conserving the energy for next week. Hopefully, it won't cause an issue for me then," he said.

"It was great playing with him for a great cause" - Novak Djokovic on his practice match with Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2023 Australian Open practice match.

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios recently practiced together at the Rod Laver Arena with a full audience.

They each won one shortened set before ending the friendly match with a tie-break in which wheelchair players David Wagner and Heath Davidson also participated. The outcome appeared to be in Kyrgios' favor as he defeated the Serb.

Speaking about it, the 35-year-old said it was "great" to be back in Melbourne and playing with the Aussie in front of a crowded stadium for a "great cause."

"Yeah, it was great to be, of course, back in Melbourne and Rod Laver Arena playing with Nick for a great cause in front of the packed stadium. Lots of fans. Great energy. Great tennis," Djokovic said.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion went on to express his pleasure at being able to share the court with wheelchair tennis players, adding that it was important to "shine the light" on them and their work.

"I was really glad that we also got to play with the wheelchair tennis champions, as well. I thought it was important to shine the light on them and everything they're doing, which is really heroic. Also some young future stars," he said.

