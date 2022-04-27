"Novak Djokovic is absolutely the hero and the best athlete ever of Serbia, so people really love and enjoy tennis" - Davis Cup captain Viktor Troicki

Serbia's Davis Cup captain and former pro Viktor Troicki believes countryman Novak Djokovic is the "best athlete" in the history of their nation. Troicki also feels Djokovic's immense success has helped tennis grow leaps and bounds throughout Serbia.

Speaking to Ubitennis, Troicki claimed tennis is "one of the most popular sports" in his country. He also acknowledged the role played by other Serbian tennis stars such as Ana Ivanovic, Jelena Jankovic, and Nenad Zimonjic in helping popularize the sport.

“Tennis is really popular. It’s one of the most popular sports in Serbia. People love to watch it and love to play it," Viktor Troicki said. "They’ve really followed tennis since Novak, Ana Ivanova and Jelena Jankovic, and also Zimonjic in the doubles, became number one in the world. Novak is absolutely the hero and the best athlete ever of Serbia, so people really love and enjoy tennis.”

Djokovic is the current No. 1 in the world, with many regarding him as the greatest male tennis player of all time despite having one Major fewer than Rafael Nadal. According to some, the Serb's versatility across all surfaces and his superior head-to-head record over both Nadal and Federer have tilted the scales in his favor.

"When you have Novak Djokovic in the team, the chances are pretty high" - Viktor Troicki on Serbia's chances at the Davis Cup

The victorious Serbian Davis Cup team in 2010

Serbia won their solitary Davis Cup title in 2010, with both Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki part of their roster that year. The Serbs finished as the runner-up in 2013 despite Djokovic's best efforts in the final that year.

During his conversation with Ubitennis, Troicki mentioned that he would like to see Serbia lift a "few more" Davis Cup titles. He reckons his side has "high" chances of doing so since they boast of Djokovic in their ranks. Having said that, the recently-retired Serb feels players such as Filip Krajinovic, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Laslo Djere have also become a force to reckon with.

“Hopefully there are going to be a few more coming! But now as a captain. Not anymore as a player. When you have Novak (Djokovic) in the team, the chances are pretty high. Now we have (Miomir) Kecmanovic who is playing very well, and there are also (Filip) Krajinovic and (Laslo) Djere. We have a really good team and I think we can go far this year.” Troicki told UbiTennis.

Troicki pointed out how members of the Davis Cup-winning squad in 2010, including the World No. 1, were incredibly galvanized by their triumph, which was reflected in their individual results in 2011.

“Novak had an unbelievable year, winning basically everything, Janko Tipsarevic started his best season in 2011. He also reached number eight in the world. Zimonjic was number one that year in doubles and I reached my best ranking, number 12, not so bad! It gave us the confidence to play our best tennis and helped us achieve the best results.” Troicki recounts.

