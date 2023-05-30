Novak Djokovic made headlines for the wrong reasons again during his first-round win over Aleksandar Kovacevic at the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic is no stranger to controversy, at this year's Australian Open, he was criticized after pictures emerged of his father posing with Russians holding pro-Putin flags outside the stadium.

During his opening round clash at the French Open, the 36-year-old beat Kovacevic in straight sets and quickly picked up a marker to reflect his opinions on ongoing violence in Kosovo.

"Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence," he wrote on the camera lens.

However, the former World No. 1's statement did not go down well with tennis fans, who criticized his pro-nationalist statement.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but to date, Serbia refuses to recognize it as a separate country. More than 50 people were injured during recent clashes after Serb protestors tried to prevent a newly elected mayor from entering his office in Northern Kosovo.

The Olympic Committee of Kosovo turned to social media to reflect on the issue, condemning Djokovic's comments on the situation in Kosovo.

"Yesterday, we and the world witnessed another incident, this time composed by a Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, who once again and for the third time violated the sport principles, breached the fundamental principles of the IOC Charter on the point of political neutrality, and involved yet another political statement in sport," a statement signed by Ismet Krasniqi, the KOSOVO NOC president read.

They further urged the International Olympic Committee to take action on the matter.

"As the President of the Kosovo Olympic Committee, I have an obligation to raise my concerns and kindly request you to react on behalf of the International Olympic Committee, as these messages and actions are dangerous for the future of sport if left unpunished," the statement continued.

Kosovo's Olympic Committee's full statement can be found here:

NOC KOSOVO 🥇🥇🥇 @NOCKOSOVO has reacted today to the @Olympics & @ITFTennis,regarding the incident of the Serbian player, Novak Djokovic, who once again promoted the Serbian nationalists propaganda "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop violence".We truly hope that the IOC will raise its voice.

Novak Djokovic: As a son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to them and to Serbia

2023 French Open - Day Two

In the post-match press conference, Djokovic justified his on-court action and stated that it was his responsibility to do that as a public figure.

"This is the least I could have done. I feel the responsibility as a public figure – doesn’t matter in which field – to give support. Especially as a son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to them and to Serbia," he said.

The World No. 3 will lock horns with Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the ongoing French Open. The Serbian beat Kovacevic, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1), in the opening round of the Paris Major.

If he progresses to the third round, Djokovic will face the winner of the clash between Luca Van Assche and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

