"Novak Djokovic actually gave up something by standing on principle, something you can’t say about any woke athlete over the past decade" - Clay Travis

American radio host Clay Travis has hailed Novak Djokovic for sticking to his principles even though it cost him the chance to win two Grand Slams.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the US Open on Thursday as he was unable to travel to the country due to the vaccine mandate in place. He was also banned from the Australian Open earlier this year for the same reason.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 🏼 See you soon tennis world! 🏼 Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.🏼 See you soon tennis world! Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼

Travis posted a video on Twitter where he lauded Djokovic for "standing on principle" despite the cost to his career.

"Novak Djokovic gave up a chance at two majors he would have been favored to win over his refusal to get the useless covid shot," Travis said. "He actually gave up something by standing on principle, something you can’t say about any woke athlete over the past decade."

Travis went on to lavish further praise on Djokovic, stating that had he not stuck to his principles, he could've won at least one more Major, if not two, making him the "greatest tennis player in men's tennis history."

"Djokovic would have been the favorite at the Australian Open and he would have been the favorite at the US Open, and at minimum, he's probably likely to have won at least one of those tournaments. And there would have been a good chance based on the way he's been playing, that he would win both, which would have made him the greatest tennis player in men's tennis history, and maybe he could end up with more majors than any man or woman. it's not crazy to think that that would end up being the result. Instead, he has stood on principle over the benefit," Travis said.

Travis added that there was no justification to keep Djokovic out of the US.

"There is no justification whatsoever, to keep Novak Djokovic out of America," he said. "He could go down to our southern border and he could cross illegally into this country, and they do not test at all for COVID there. Novak Djokovic should be able to play in the US Open, this is not remotely controversial, there is zero health justification for keeping him out."

"He's just willing to stand on the principal that the mandates are wrong; God bless him, more power to him" - Clay Travis on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy

In the same video, Clay Travis said that Novak Djokovic is costing himself a chance to become the greatest player in the history of the sport and hailed the Serb for taking a stand against vaccine mandates.

"Djokovic is actually costing himself a chance to be the greatest tennis player in the history of tennis, to stand on the principle that the covid shot does not make sense," Travis said. "He can go get a covid shot, it wouldn't make him safer, might make him a little bit sicker, wouldn't make any of us safer, but it's a relatively inconsequential act. He's just willing to stand on the principal that the mandates are wrong. God bless him, more power to him."

