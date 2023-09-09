"Novak Djokovic at the age of 36 making these kids fight for their lives" - Tennis fans react to Serb reaching US Open final with win over Ben Shelton

Tennis fans were thrilled to witness Novak Djokovic reaching the 2023 US Open final following his victory over Ben Shelton in the semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic defeated Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) in two hours and 40 minutes to propel himself to his 10th New York Major final, a record-equalling achievement that matches Bill Tilden's tally.

This is the third time the Serb has reached the final at all four Major tournaments in a single season, having previously accomplished this feat in 2015 and 2021.

Djokovic, 36, will also be looking forward to etch his name in the history books as the oldest man to claim the US Open singles title in the Open Era. This record is currently held by Ken Rosewall, who won the title back in 1970 at the age of 35.

Tennis fans were ecstatic to witness the 23-time Grand Slam champion advance to the final. Overwhelmed with joy, fans took to social media to express their delight.

One fan stated that Novak Djokovic, at the age of 36, was posing a formidable challenge for the younger generation, exemplified by the struggles of the 20-year-old Ben Shelton.

"Novak Djokovic at the age of 36 making these kids fight for their lives," a fan posted.

Another fan expressed that despite the crowd's constant cheering for the opponent and their celebration of his unforced errors, the Serb "can't stop winning."

"Always playing away. Crowd always chearing for the opponent. Crowd always celebrating his unforced errors. But the GOAT can’t stop winning. What a champ! 🐐 ," the fan posted.

"These are the kind of matches that I still thrive on, that still get me going" - Novak Djokovic

US Open Tennis

During his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic emphasized his enthusiasm for these types of matches, which he still thrives on and eagerly anticipates.

"Acknowledging the crowd, you guys were amazing. Thanks for coming out, appreciate your support for both players. These are the kind of matches and occasions that I still thrive on, that still get me going, that still inspire me to wake up every day and work as hard as the young guys. Grand Slams are the ones that count most in our sport obviously, the ones that motivate me," he said.

The Serb revealed that before the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, he was aware that he would be up against an American opponent -- no easy task due to the overwhelming support they receive from the home crowd.

The World No. 2 admitted that he had expected a hostile atmosphere while playing against the home favorite, Ben Shelton. However, he was relieved to have successfully overcome this challenge and emerged victorious by the end of the night.

"I knew prior to the quarterfinals and the semifinals that I’m gonna play an American player, it is never easy. You have to hold your nerves and be composed no matter. Today, things were going really, really smoothly and then he broke me in the end of the third set. Obviously, it was very loud but this is the kind of atmosphere we all like to play in. I am really pleased with the win today," he said.

Novak Djokovic will next face the victor of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in the final, which will take place on Sunday.

