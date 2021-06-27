Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon: "There's always something on the line for me, Federer or Nadal when it comes to tennis history"

World No. 1 and top seed Novak Djokovic is all set to begin his campaign at Wimbledon, where he is the defending champion.

Djokovic comes into the tournament on the back of title runs at both the Majors to have taken place in 2021 so far. The Serb has a real chance of becoming the first man in the Open Era to complete a Calendar Golden Slam - winning all four Majors and the Olympics gold medal in the same year.

While speaking to the media at his pre-tournament press conference on Saturday, Novak Djokovic admitted that the task would require a monumental physical and mental effort from him. He also claimed that 'staying in the moment' would be crucial if he wants to fulfil his objectives.

"My confidence is pretty high, having won two Majors," Djokovic said. "Roland Garros took a lot out of me, mentally, physically and emotinally, but it brought me a lot of positive energy as well."

"The biggest task is how to stay in the present moment," he added. "There is always something on the line for me, Roger or Rafa when it comes to tennis history."

Novak Djokovic was also asked what it would feel like if he were to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Major title count. Federer and Nadal currently hold the all-time record at 20 Slams each, and Djokovic is just one behind at 19.

The Serb responded that he couldn't comment on what his outlook would be if he were to have 20 Slams, before adding that he hoped to find out soon.

"Well, I have 19 Grand Slams, so I know what the outlook is at 19," Novak Djokovic said. "At 20, I don't know. Hopefully I can find out in a few weeks, but let's see."

The 34-year-old then reiterated that Grand Slams hold the highest priority for him at the moment, and that he wanted to take every opportunity to win Majors that came his way.

"Grand Slams are the biggest motivation I have right now, this stage of my career," Djokovic said. "I want to try to make the most of the Grand Slams. I am trying to reach the top. I have achieved it throughout my career. I have been fortunate to play my best tennis when it mattered most, I think."

"I don’t know too much about Draper, I asked Sinner a few questions about his game" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic after winning Roland Garros 2021

Novak Djokovic will face teen sensation Jack Draper in his tournament opener on Monday.

Djokovic, who is vying for a third consecutive title at Wimbledon, has never faced Draper before. The Brit is ranked No. 250 in the world right now and has made it to the main draw as a wild card.

A junior finalist at Wimbledon 2018, Draper dished out an impressive performance at Queen's earlier this month. He defeated Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at the event, on his way to the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic admitted on Saturday that he hasn't seen much of Jack Draper before, and that he had to pick Jannik Sinner's brain about what to expect from the Brit. Djokovic also pointed out that Draper would have the lion's share of the support from the London crowd, which is why he is taking the match "very seriously".

"I don’t know too much about Draper, I asked Sinner a few questions about his game," Djokovic said. "I have to do my homework, watch some videos of his performance in Queen's. He is going to have people behind him, it can be tricky, he doesn’t have much to lose. I am taking it very seriously."

