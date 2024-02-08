Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and other players' 'actors' from ATP's hilarious 'reality show' now have real social media accounts

The ATP Tour recently created 'real' social media accounts of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and other 'actors' who are a part of their hilarious 'reality show'.

In their latest video, titled 'The Tour: A Reality Show', players from the ATP Tour performed a comedy sketch with the premise being that tennis is not real and that everything within the sport is scripted. The video starts with the players and the scriptwriters gearing up for season 52.

Murray is the first player to speak in the sketch and starts off by saying:

"I think that's what people don't realize, it's all just scripted like the players and the matches, it's all just kind of made up. It's a bit like wrestling or reality TV shows, none of it's real. We get our storylines at the start of the year and we try to make everything look natural. Let's face it, people are stupid so they'll buy anything."

Hilarity ensued as the tour spilled some more secrets; the players' names were apparently made up and their characters were played by actors, the grunts and the shoe squeaks were pre-recorded, and the post-win speeches were performed in a room with a green screen.

The video features some of the top male tennis stars such as Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Murray, and Andrey Rublev, among many others. As these players appear on a screen, some of their 'real names' are revealed.

Murray's 'character' is played by 'Fraser McKnight', Djokovic's by 'Bert Critchley', 'Thomas Johnson' plays Casper Ruud, Gael Monfils' 'real' actor's name is Peter Arthur, and Grigor Dimitrov is a character played by 'Richard Roberts'. The ATP Tour took the joke to another level by creating their actors' Instagram accounts.

Expand Tweet

Records Novak Djokovic has extended or equaled in the 2024 season

The Serb exiting the 2024 Australian Open

Though he couldn't manage to become the first-ever player to win 25 singles Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic still managed to extend several of his records barely a month into the 2024 season.

The Serb has extended his all-gender record of 405 weeks as the World No. 1 to 410 weeks (as of January 29, 2024). He also managed to improve his record-highest career-winning percentage to 83.57% (1094-215).

With his performance at the Australian Open, the 24-time Grand Slam champion extended two of his records — 31 Grand Slam number-one seedings to 32, and 47 Grand Slam men's singles semi-final appearances to 48.

Djokovic also equaled Roger Federer's record tally of 58 Grand Slam men's singles quarter-final appearances. He marked the occasion with a four-set win over Taylor Fritz before losing to Jannik Sinner in the semi-final.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis