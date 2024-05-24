"Novak Djokovic is from another planet, he's 37 playing like he's 25...he has no limits" - Hamad Medjedovic on fellow Serb's 'unexplainable' longevity

Hamad Medjedovic heaped praise on mentor Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2024 French Open. Djokovic, currently competing at the Geneva Open, is the defending French Open champion. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Medjedovic has cemented his place in the main draw of this year's edition of the clay court Major after winning all his qualifying matches.

Djokovic has been one of the youngster's most important pillars of support in tennis. The 24-time Grand Slam winner was thoroughly impressed by Medjedovic's abilities when the pair first practiced together when the former was aged just 16. Djokovic went on to regularly advise Medjedovic and provide financial aid to the youngster.

In an interview with rolandgarros.com, Medjedovic was full of praise for Djokovic. The 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals champion laid bare that he and Djokovic had exchanged messages on the latter's 37th birthday, which the World No. 1 marked with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the ongoing Geneva Open.

"For his birthday yesterday we were texting, he congratulated me on my matches here. We're always keeping in touch and we have had a great relationship for years," Medjedovic said.

The youngster went on to hail Djokovic's longevity, saying that even though the defending French Open champion is 37, he plays as if he is a 25-year-old.

"It's unexplainable what he's still doing, it feels like he's from another planet. He's 37, playing like he's 25, it's crazy. But we all know Novak, he has no limits," Medjedovic added.

Novak Djokovic had congratulated Hamad Medjedovic after the latter's 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals triumph

Novak Djokovic celebrating a win at the 2024 United Cup

In 2023, Medjedovic proved that he has what it takes to become one of the top men's tennis players in the world by winning the Next Gen ATP Finals title. The young Serb reached the final after getting the better of Alex Michelsen, Luca Van Assche, Abdullah Shelbayh, and Dominic Stricker.

In the final, Medjedovic showcased some of his best tennis against Arthur Fils, winning the match 3-4(6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4(9), 4-1 to clinch the prestigious title. Djokovic later took to social media to congratulate the youngster.

"Hameeeeee Idemoooo (Let's go)," Djokovic wrote on his Instagram story.

Having qualified for the French Open main draw, Medjedovic is currently waiting to find out who he will be up against in the first round. Djokovic will start his title defense at Roland Garros against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Right now though, Djokovic's focus is firmly on the Geneva Open, where he will next face Tomas Machac in the semifinals.

