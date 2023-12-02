Novak Djokovic congratulates compatriot Hamad Medjedovic on Next Gen ATP Finals triumph

Novak Djokovic has extended his heartfelt congratulations to compatriot Hamad Medjedovic on his triumph at the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Medjedovic kicked off his campaign in Jeddah with a hard-fought 4-2, 4-3(3), 3-4(3), 3-4(5), 4-3(4) victory over Alex Michelson. He then emerged victorious over Luca Van Assche and Abdullah Shelbayh, remaining undefeated in his group and clinching a coveted spot in the semifinals.

The 20-year-old squared off against Dominic Stricker for a place in the final. Leading 4-3(5), 2-1, Medjedovic was on track for a victory when the Swiss was forced to retire due to a back injury. As a result, the Serb booked his spot in the final against Arthur Fils.

The 20-year-old delivered an impressive performance in the title clash against Fils, winning 3-4(6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4(9), 4-1 in two hours and 11 minutes. With Novak Djokovic securing his record seventh ATP Finals title last month and Medjedovic clinching the Next Gen crown, this marked a clean sweep for Serbia at the ATP year-end championships.

Djokovic, who has been providing financial assistance to Medjedovic, took to social media and cheered on the 20-year-old's triumph.

"Hameeeeee Idemoooo (Let's go)," Djokovic posted on his Instagram story.

The Serb's Instagram story

Hamad Medjedovic recalls first meeting with Novak Djokovic: "It was the biggest thing of my life that happened"

Novak Djokovic

Ahead of his campaign at the Next Gen ATP Finals, Hamad Medjedovic recounted his first encounter with Novak Djokovic. The 20-year-old reminisced about meeting the World No. 1 while training at his academy in Belgrade.

"I remember meeting him when I was 10 I think and it was my birthday. I was in Belgrade and the former Davis Cup captain [Bogdan Obradovic] was working at his academy. I was practising there and he took me to the Novak Centre. I didn't know what was going to happen, but I remember Novak coming and we met there for the first time," he told ATPTour.com.

Medjedovic emphasized the significance of meeting the 24-time Grand Slam champion, calling it the 'biggest' moment of his life.

"It was the first time I had seen him in person and I got to talk to him. We just had a couple of words exchanged, and I think at the time it was the biggest thing of my life that happened. I had watched him on TV and now all of a sudden I got to talk to him a little bit. It was a great opportunity," he added.

The Serb also spoke about the importance of training alongside his compatriots like Djokovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, and others. He expressed his appreciation for their valuable advice, highlighting its positive impact on his career.

"I've known them for a couple of years already the guys. Even when I wasn't on the Tour, when I was playing juniors, I was good as a junior, so I practised many times with Dusan [Lajovic], Laslo [Djere], Filip [Krajinovic], Miomir [Kecmanovic] and Nole," he said.

"I was talking with them when we were hitting and they were giving me so many things that I could work on. When you have guys like this talking to you and giving you advice for your career, it has had a big impact," he added.

