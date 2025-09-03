"Novak Djokovic was antagonizing the crowd before they retaliated" - Fans react to Serb's 'theatrics' in US Open QF win over Taylor Fritz

Fans online criticized Novak Djokovic for complaining to the chair umpire during his US Open win over Taylor Fritz. Many pointed out that, as a 38-year-old former world No. 1, he should be well accustomed to raucous crowds, especially when facing a top-seeded American on their home turf.On Tuesday, September 2, Djokovic took on fourth seed Fritz in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open. The Serb led their head-to-head 10-0 before entering the Arthur Ashe Stadium and left leading it 11-0.He won the first two sets 6-3, 7-5 before his argument with the chair umpire took place. In the third set, while he trailed 1-2, 40-40, the Serb was frustrated with the crowd making a noise during his serve. The 38-year-old complained to the chair umpire and asked what he was going to do to stop it. The chair umpire, however, had no solution.A video of the incident was shared on X, and fan reactions were heated and unforgiving. One fan highlighted that Djokovic was troubling the crowd before they gave it back to him. They wrote:&quot;Novak was antagonizing the crowd long before the crowd retaliated&quot;Courtside Commentary @CourtsidecomLINK@TheTennisLetter Novak was antagonizing the crowd long before the crowd retaliated&quot;Aggravate the crowd and they'll yell even more!&quot; another fan wrote.One fan called it 'theatrics,' writing:&quot;This is all theatrics he's just trying to get himself riled up cause he needs an adrenaline boost. I swear his game is 90% mental and 10% physical&quot;Tyler @Cntryguy00LINK@TheTennisLetter This is all theatrics he's just trying to get himself riled up cause he needs an adrenaline boost. I swear his game is 90% mental and 10% physicalHere are some more fan reactions unhappy with the Serb's behavior.&quot;He's in America against the top American player and yet he's dumbfounded how the crowd could be rooting for the American. He's 38 folks with this kind of sub mental petulance. FRAUDOVIC 4 LIFE,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;he’s been fuelling them to act like this since the first set and cries about it when they do🤣🤣🤣&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Guys 38 and still lets the crowd and his emotions get the better of him,&quot; yet another fan wrote.Notably, Fritz broke Djokovic to make it 3-1 and eventually won the set 6-3. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion continued his quest for a 25th by winning the fourth set 6-4 and qualifying for the semifinal.Novak Djokovic sets up an exciting US Open SF against Carlos AlcarazCarlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyNovak Djokovic's victory over Taylor Fritz helps him set up an exciting clash against the World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open. Alcaraz got the better of Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semis.This will be their second Grand Slam encounter this year after the Serb defeated the young Spaniard in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open. Their head-to-head record stands at 5-3 with the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the lead. All of their encounters have been a semifinal or a final except for the quarterfinal in January. They have faced each other at the Australian Open, the French Open, and at Wimbledon, but this will be their first encounter at the US Open. The other semifinal will be played between the winners of Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur.