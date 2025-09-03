WATCH: Controversy erupts as Novak Djokovic furiously confronts chair umpire over hostile US Open crowd during QF clash with Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic faced a hostile crowd at the 2025 US Open when squaring off against home favorite Taylor Fritz in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash. The Serb showcased his frustration with the audience by angrily confronting the chair umpire during the match.Djokovic appeared set to continue his perfect winning record against Fritz after winning the first two sets and taking a 2-0 lead in the match. However, as the crowd began to rally behind the American with more passion, the 24-time Grand Slam champion found himself getting impacted by the noise.With Taylor Fritz leading 2-1 in the third set, Novak Djokovic appeared frustrated as the audience cheered loudly for his double fault, which gave the American a crucial break point opportunity. The Serb didn't take kindly to the crowd's conduct, approaching the chair umpire and criticizing him for his handling of the situation. However, the umpire pointed out that he had asked the spectators to &quot;stop shouting&quot; between serves.&quot;What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do? Just 'thank you, please'&quot; the Serb said.&quot;I just said when both players are ready, stop shouting. I just said it. It's not going to help Novak,&quot; the umpire responded.The 24-time Grand Slam champion had also displayed his annoyance with the crowd earlier in the match, as he sarcastically blew kisses to spectators after winning the second set.Interestingly, Taylor Fritz managed to break Novak Djokovic's serve during the same contentious game and went on to win the third set to stay alive in the tournament. The scoreline reads 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 3-3 in the Serb's favor at the time of publication.