Novak Djokovic has long supported his fellow Serbian sports professionals through his actions on the field and on social media. The tennis legend has now thrown his support behind basketball player Nikola Jokic after he broke an NBA record.

Nikola Jokic, who plays center for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA, recently became the first player in league history to achieve 4 consecutive 20-point triple-doubles in the Playoffs. The feat was celebrated by sports fans across social media.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic also applauded Jokic, sharing a post featuring the basketball star, alongside muscle, gold medal, and praise emojis on his Instagram story.

Nikola Jokic attained the NBA record against the Los Angeles Lakers in game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Denver Nuggets have won both their games against the Lakers in the tie so far.

Jokic is a five-time NBA All-Star and was crowned the NBA MVP in the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons.

Novak Djokovic hopes to win his 23rd Grand Slam at the 2023 Roland Garros

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is currently tied with Rafael Nadal as the man with the most Grand Slams in the history of tennis at 22 Major titles. The Serb would be hoping to change that and go one-up on Nadal at the 2023 Roland Garros. The 35-year-old has won two Roland Garros titles in his career, lifting the trophy in 2016 and 2021.

Djokovic will enter this year's second Grand Slam as the firm favorite, having already won the 2023 Australian Open. His chances will be emboldened after the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal from the competition. Nadal, who has 14 Roland Garros titles in his trophy cabinet, decided against playing in Paris due to a prolonged hip injury.

However, Djokovic's form on the clay has not been the best this year. He has failed to win a title or even reach the final of any of the three clay court tournaments he entered as the top seed.

He lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters and was bettered by fellow Serbian player Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open in Banja Luka. Then, World No. 7 Holger Rune ended Djokovic's campaign in the Italian Open quarterfinals, before which the 35-year-old had withdrawn from the Madrid Open.

This year, Roland Garros takes place from May 22 to June 11, where Djokovic is most likely to the second seed.

