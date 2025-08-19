Novak Djokovic arrives at US Open amid health concerns, wastes no time in hitting practice courts with mixed doubles partner Olga Danilovic

Amidst health concerns ahead of the US Open, Novak Djokovic recently arrived at the practice courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with mixed doubles partner Olga Danilovic. As he gears up for his upcoming match, the Serb exuded his enthusiasm about the tournament.

As Djokovic prepares to hunt down his 25th career Grand Slam, fans were recently left concerned after a surfaced video on social media showed the Serb receiving treatment on his right knee in a practice session. However, the tennis star appears to be in good spirits as he hit the practice courts with Olga Danilovic.

Taking to his Instagram story, he shared snaps of himself on court, showing his excitement for the upcoming Major.

Via @djokernole on Instagram

Over the course of his career, Novak Djokovic has consistently excelled on hard courts surfaces. The 38-year-old has won a whopping 10 Australian Open titles and has been crowned champion four times at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic receives praise from Olga Danilovic ahead of the US Open

Danilovic and Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup - (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic will be partnering up for the mixed doubles event at the US Open. The duo previously played alongside each other at the United Cup, where they helped Team Serbia claim a narrow victory over China.

Reflecting on playing alongside the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Danilovic told media,

"For the mixed doubles and playing with Novak, I think it was one of the best moments in my career. When he did the volley, when the match was finished, so many emotions through me. Just feeling proud of myself, how I hanged in doubles. It's not easy. It's my first time playing mixed, first time with Novak. As I said on court, bucket list done.”

She went on to praise her compatriot as ‘the best player ever’, saying,

"He's there as a great support. Knowing that maybe I'm on the net, but behind me serving is the best player ever, I mean, I'm secure. I feel secure. I feel good. I really tried my best. I also felt responsibility to him and to my team, not only to myself. I think I did a good job. I'm proud of that.”

Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic will kick off their mixed doubles campaign at the US Open on Tuesday, August 19. The duo will be taking on Russians Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva for their round of 16 encounter.

