Novak Djokovic autographed chef's jacket to be auctioned off to raise funds for Chefs for Life 

A Novak Djokovic-signed chef's jacket will be auctioned off to raise funds for Chefs for Life, a nonprofit organization that aims to raise funds to support entities or associations that carry out activities of social importance and health care, primarily for the benefit of children.

On Wednesday night, the group hosted an event in Belgrade, Serbia, with a top-notch group of acclaimed Italian and Serbian chefs as their special guests. The chefs were dressed in Siggi chef jackets, with one of them autographed by the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

"Charity dinner in Belgrade for tonight is SOLD OUT! The Serbian and Italian star chefs of @chefsforlife_official will dress Siggi to cook the delicacies that will satisfy the guests' palate on this gala evening. Siggi chef jacket autographed by none other than the famous Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will be auctioned!"

"He is the leader of that younger generation" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Madrid Open.

In a press conference before the start of the Tel Aviv Open, which he later won, Novak Djokovic spoke of the toughest rivals for the biggest titles on the ATP tour that he and Rafael Nadal will face. They include the likes of Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev, among others.

Carlos Alcaraz, the current No. 1 and US Open champion, was specifically mentioned by the Serb as "the leader of that younger generation."

"You have Alcaraz, of course, the new No. 1 in the world and a Grand Slam winner. He is the leader of that younger generation. And you have Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev, these guys who have already been established at the top of the men's game for a while," Djokovic said.

He also discussed Nadal in detail and claimed that the Spaniard is his biggest rival.

"Everyone is my rival. Whoever I step out on court against is my rival and I want to win against him. When it comes to who is my biggest rival, it is Nadal, without a doubt. He's still there," he said.

The former World No. 1 also stated that they have played each other the most out of any other tennis rivalries and expressed the hope that they will have the opportunity to do so again in the future.

"We played the most matches against each other of any other rivalry in the history of tennis. So the rivalry is very special and it keeps going. Hopefully, we get a chance to play against each other more times, because I think it's exciting for us but also the tennis fans and sport fans around the world," he said.

