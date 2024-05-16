Sebastian Korda recently showed off the things which elevated his recent golf outing. He carried a water bottle from the Novak Djokovic-backed hydration brand, Waterdrops, and sported shoes provided by his sister Nelly Korda on the golf course.

Waterdrop is an innovative Austrian Microdrink company which specializes in creating unique products made from fruits and extracts, compressed into small cubes that dissolve in water.

In February 2023, the ATP announced a multi-year partnership partnership with Waterdrop, naming them their Official Hydration Partner and Gold Partner of the ATP Tour. Since then, Waterdrop has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable hydration on the ATP Tour, providing their signature reusable bottles to players, staff, and volunteers.

Waterdrop has also secured endorsement deals with several top tennis players. The list includes Novak Djokovic, Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz, Elina Svitolina, Danielle Collins, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, and Cameron Norrie.

Recently, Sebastian Korda took to social media to share a picture of himself wearing a pair of Nike golf shoes and a picture of Waterdrop's reusable water bottles.

The American captioned the picture stating that he was carrying Waterdrop's hydro-flask to stay hydrated during his outings on the golf course. He also mentioned that the Nike shoes which he was wearing were gifted by his sister, professional golfer Nelly Korda.

"@waterdrop keeping me hydrated as I go from bunker to bunker today. @nellykorda with the shoe hook up 🔥 ," Korda captioned his Instagram story.

Screen grab of Korda's Instagram story

Nelly signed a multi-year partnership with Nike Golf last year after parting ways with Swedish clothing company J.Lindeberg.

Apart from Novak Djokovic-backed hydration brand, Sebastian Korda has partnered with watch brand sponsoring Rafael Nadal & sister Nelly

Sebastian Korda

In addition to Novak Djokovic's endorsed hydration brand Waterdrop, Sebastian Korda has partnered with the Swiss luxury watch company Richard Mille. This watch company also sponsors Rafael Nadal, as well Korda's sisters, professional golfers Nelly and Jessica.

Following in the footsteps of his sister Nelly, the World No. 27 had secured a sponsorship agreement with the Swiss watch company in 2022. Subsequently, their sister Jessica also inked a deal with the watchmaker in April 2023.

Richard Mille has been a sponsor of Nadal for over a decade, with their partnership commencing in 2010. In 2020, to commemorate their 10-year collaboration, Richard Mille introduced the exclusive 'Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal.' This was a new version of its RM 27 series featuring a cutting-edge carbon-titanium case material.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback