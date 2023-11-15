Novak Djokovic backed to win more Grand Slams by Serena Williams' ex-coach

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs predicted that Novak Djokovic will win more Grand Slams in the future in the aftermath of the Serb's loss against Jannik Sinner in the 2023 ATP Finals.

Fresh off his triumph over Holger Rune in his opening match of the season-ending extravaganza, Djokovic was ousted by fourth seed Jannik Sinner on Tuesday, November 14. The World No.1 couldn't turn the tide in a high-octane three-set battle, falling to the Italian ace 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2).

Reacting to the match, Stubbs took to X (formerly Twitter) to write that Sinner would win a Grand Slam next year.

"Sinner will win a major next year,” she wrote.

A comment on the post suggested that the 36-year-old will not win another Grand Slam. Serena Williams' ex-coach replied that Djokovic would defintiely add to his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles in the future.

“No he will 100% win more,” Stubbs wrote.

After his win against Rune on November 13, Djokovic became the only male tennis player to accomplish a milestone of 400 weeks as World No. 1 and also set a record by finishing the year-end No. 1 for the eighth time in his career on Sunday in Turin.

Novak Djokovic praises Jannik Sinner after 2023 ATP Finals clash

Djokovic heaps praise on Sinner

Following his defeat to Jannik Sinner on Tuesday, November 14, at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic lavished praise on the Italian home favorite for his exceptional game.

"You have to just congratulate him. He just played a fantastic match," the Serbian said. "That's what I told him at the net. I think in the most important moments, he played his best game and he absolutely deserved to win,” the Serb said.

Djokovic highlighted Sinner's grit and his fierce style of play when it mattered most. He even admitted that the Italian had earned the victory, while also acknowledging his own weaknesses.

"I think the main difference is that in the important points, he was going for it, he was more courageous," said the World No. 1. "He deserved to win because in important moments I wasn't."

Novak Djokovic will next take on 2023 Shanghai Masters winner Hubert Hurkacz in his third round-robin match on Thursday, November 16. The Pole will enter the tournament as an alterante to Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was forced to retire due to a wrist injury after just 14 minutes of play in his second match against Holger Rune.

