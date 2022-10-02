Novak Djokovic beats Marin Cilic to win Tel Aviv Open 2022, records third title of the year

Novak Djokovic reigned supreme once more in 2022, beating Marin Cilic in the final of the Tel Aviv Open to record his third title this season. Facing off against the Croat for the 21st time in his career, Djokovic looked at his sublime best, beating an error-prone Cilic 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was expected to be bothered by Cilic's big serving, but his return game was impeccable on the night. In addition to winning 38% of return points (22/58), the Serb also won 74% of his points on serve (42/57). It was also a masterfully controlled performance from the 35-year-old, hitting more winners (21) compared to unforced errors (11).

The only department in which the former US Open champion managed to outdo Djokovic was in the aces category (13 for Cilic as compared to 7 for his opponent). The former World No. 1 went on to win more 1st serve points (89% vs 71%), 2nd serve points (48% vs 41%).

Cilic had only one break point opportunity on the night, which he failed to convert. The Serb, meanwhile, had six opportunities to break his opponent's serve, of which he converted two.

With the triumph, the 21-time Grand Slam champion brought up his 11th title in the ATP 250 series and his 89th ATP Tour title overall. He has also won 20 of his last 21 matches, beginning all the way from his title run at the Italian Open. The only loss along the way came against arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Novak Djokovic in action next at the Astana Open

Following his title run at the Tel Aviv Open, Novak Djokovic will travel to Kazakhstan for the 2022 Astana Open, an ATP 500 event. Seeded fourth in the tournament, the Serb will take on Cristian Garin in his opener.

The duo have faced off twice on the tour previously, with both meetings going in favor of the former World No. 1 in straight sets. A victory against the Chilean once more would likely pit him against Botic van de Zandshclup in the second round, while ninth seed Marin Cilic remains the likely quarterfinal opponent.

It is a toss-up between second seed Daniil Medvedev and eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime to see who reaches the semifinals from the other section of the draw, while top seed Carlos Alcaraz is widely expected to reach the final from the top half.

