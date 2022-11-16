Novak Djokovic becomes tennis' first $160 million player

Novak Djokovic has scaled a new milestone at the ongoing ATP Finals in Turin. After opening his campaign for a record-tying sixth title with a straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday, the 35-year-old became the first tennis player to go past over $160 million in prize money.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the sport's history. He's already the first player in the sport to surpass the $140 million and $150 million milestones in prize money. Now, he's set to cross the $160 million mark regardless of how he fares in the rest of the tournament.

TENNIS @Tennis







He's already the only tennis player in ATP or WTA history to surpass $140 or $150 Million. 160 Million Dollar Man! @DjokerNole is set to surpass $160 Million in career prize money after the ATP Finals, no matter what happens the rest of the tournament.He's already the only tennis player in ATP or WTA history to surpass $140 or $150 Million. 160 Million Dollar Man! 😎🇷🇸 @DjokerNole is set to surpass $160 Million in career prize money after the ATP Finals, no matter what happens the rest of the tournament. 💰He's already the only tennis player in ATP or WTA history to surpass $140 or $150 Million.

Djokovic moved past the $150 million prize money mark following his sixth title at Wimbledon (beat Matteo Berrettini in the final) last year. A little over a year later — despite missing a plethora of big tournaments due to his COVID-19 vaccine stance — the Serb is set to become the first $160 million player in the sport.

Novak Djokovic's 2022 season so far

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic has had a stop-start 2022 campaign, registering a 38-7 win-loss record. He has missed the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open and the entire North American hardcourt swing (including the US Open) because of his COVID-19 vaccine stance.

Nevertheless, the former World No. 1 still qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin without needing the Grand Slam exemption rule (reigning Grand Slam winner finishing in the top 20 of the rankings).

After starting his season belatedly in Dubai, the Serbian endured a shock opening-round exit in Monte Carlo before making the final in Belgrade. The Serb then found form in Madrid, where he lost to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz in a third-set tiebreak in the last four.

He then picked up his first title of the year when he triumphed for the sixth time in Rome. The 35-year-old lost to eventual winner Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros quarterfinals but triumphed at Wimbledon for the seventh time to move within one title of record holder Roger Federer.

After missing the North American hardcourt swing, Djokovic embarked on a 15-2 run — including titles in Tel Aviv and Astana. The latter title was the Serb's 90th in singles, which confirmed his place in the ATP Finals. A few weeks later, he reached the Paris Masters final (lost to Holger Rune) to qualify outright for the ATP Finals.

The Serb is looking to win his first ATP Finals title in seven years. He will take on Andrey Rublev later tonight as he looks to move into the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1159 votes