Novak Djokovic to begin his 2023 season in Adelaide

As per the schedule on his official website, Novak Djokovic will play just one tournament before his much-awaited return to the Australian Open in 2023.

The Serb has decided not to play in the inaugural edition of the mixed-team United Cup, to be played from December 29 to January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. Instead, he will join Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner at the ATP 250 Adelaide 1, which is scheduled to be played from January 2-8.

Earlier in November, the Australian authorities lifted the three-year ban on the 35-year-old that he received while being deported before the 2022 Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

In a press release, Australia's Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced the overturning of the ban on Djokovic, stating that the restrictions in the country had been removed.

“Since the cancellation of Mr. Djokovic's visa in January 2022, all COVID-19-related Australian border restrictions under the Biosecurity Act 2015 have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination status to enter Australia. Mr. Djokovic has subsequently been granted a temporary visa to enter Australia," the statement read.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will aim to clinch a record-extending 10th Australian Open title. The tournament will be played from January 16-29, with Rafael Nadal as the defending champion.

"I could not receive better news" - Novak Djokovic on his Australian visa ban being lifted

Noval Djokovic was busy playing in the Nitto ATP Finals when the news of his Australian visa ban being lifted surfaced. In a press conference after defeating Andrey Rublev, the Serb expressed his happiness, saying that it was a relief for him and his team after a tough year.

"Of course, I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. Yeah, it was a relief obviously, knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure during this tournament as well," the World No. 5 said.

"Of course, knowing that I have clarity now, what I do in the off-season, starting the season in Australia. Also, it did relieve some of the pressure me and my team felt. Just giving that clarity makes it great for us. The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam. I made some of the best memories there. Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, and hopefully, have a great Australian summer," he added.

