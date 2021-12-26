Novak Djokovic wins European Sportsperson of the Year award

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has won the Polish Press Agency's European Sportsperson of the Year award for a fourth time.

In a vote consisting of a panel of 26 news agencies, the Serb received 172 points, 33 more than Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski, who finished second. Recently crowned Formula One champion Max Verstappen came in third with 125 points.

The Polish news agency PPA organized its 64th European Sportsman of the Year award, letting the leading 26 European news agencies be the jury.

The 4th time he's honored (2011, 2015 and 2018).

Norwegian sprinter Karsten Warholm, who set a new world record for 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, was fourth while Dutch runner Sifan Hassan came in fifth.

Tour de France champion Todor Pogacar and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo were ranked sixth and seventh respectively. The remainder of the top ten was filled by Italian sprinter Marcell Lamont Jacobs, Swedish pole-vaulter Armand Duplantis and Norwegian ski runner Therese Johaug.

Each of the 26 news agencies presented their top ten, and Djokovic made the cut in 22 of those. The Serb finished first on eight lists, second on two lists and third on five lists.

This is the fourth year that Djokovic has won the European Sportsperson of the Year award. The first time he won it was in 2011, beating Germans Sebastian Vettel and Dirk Nowitzki. His second win came in 2015, pipping Lewis Hamilton and Dutch athlete Dafne Schippers.

The Serb won the award for the third time in 2018 ahead Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric and Lewis Hamilton.

Djokovic had an excellent 2021, winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. He also reached the final of the US Open but lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The Serb ended the year as World No. 1, extending his reign at the top of the rankings to a record 352 weeks.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation still in doubt

Novak Djokovic is on the official entry list for the Australian Open but is yet to confirm his participation in the tournament. The Serb has withdrawn from the ATP Cup where Serbia have been placed in Group A alongside Norway, Chile and Spain.

The Victorian Government has mandated that all players, staff and fans must be fully vaccinated in order to gain entry to the Australian Open. However, Djokovic is yet to confirm his vaccination status.

With the Australian Open only a few weeks away, we are still in the dark regarding the World No. 1's participation in the year's first Grand Slam.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala