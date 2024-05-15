Novak Djokovic recently opened up on his on-court antics while speaking on the GOOD TROUBLE with Nick Kyrgios podcast. Djokovic admitted to the Aussie that he wasn't proud of breaking his racquet and shouting at his box.

Djokovic is statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 Major titles and 425 weeks as the World No. 1 to his name. However, the reception to his on-court persona has been polarizing during several junctures of his career, owing to his anger issues whenever embroiled in a close match.

Djokovic was recently invited to Kyrgios' podcast, where he was asked about motivational issues and his on-court demeanor. In response, Djokovic said that while tennis players are told to adhere to an on-court etiquette during matches, it's tough for him to not express his emotions when the going gets tough.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old claimed that he didn't like making a spectacle out of himself by smashing his racket or screaming at his players' box, though he has done it previously. He added that he tries "to be a better version of himself" despite his flaws.

"You're always expected to be in your perfect form of tennis, of behavior. You have to show up in good manners. It's not always possible," Novak Djokovic said.

"First time in my career, I wasn't okay with myself breaking racquets and screaming and making a fool out of myself in the court. It doesn't mean that I'm okay with that today. When I do it, I'm ashamed of myself. I really am, I'm embarrassed. And I really hate myself for doing that.

"But at the same time, what I think the difference is, maybe in the last 7-8 years, is that I accept my flaws. And I accept that I do mistakes and errors, and I try to be a better version of myself the next day."

Novak Djokovic addresses similarities to Nick Kyrgios: "This is what I respect and appreciate about you"

Nick Kyrgios also interviewed the 24-time Major winner in Melbourne this year

Novak Djokovic also stated that he didn't have a problem with admitting when he was wrong. He felt that he shared this particular personality trait with Nick Kyrgios, who has been open about his mental health struggles over the years.

"And it might not happen, but at least I'm in peace with myself and I'm not embarrassed to say, 'Look, I'm wrong, or I'm flawed,' like you do," Djokovic said. "And this is what I respect and appreciate about you is that you say, 'Look, I have issues.' Everyone has mental issues, everyone tries to deal with them in the best possible way."

Novak Djokovic will be under plenty of pressure to deliver later in May, when he begins his 2023 French Open defense. The World No. 1 hasn't won a title this year and heads into the claycourt Major following a straight-set upset against Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open.

