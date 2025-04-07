Novak Djokovic breaks silence on top players' letter to Grand Slams ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has publicly spoken about the letter that the top players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, shot to the Grand Slams. The letter raised concern about the players' request for better prize money distribution at the Grand Slams. Djokovic said that players deserve to receive a percentage that is close to what they earn while playing on the Tour.

Djokovic spoke ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters, where he began his campaign on Tuesday, April 8. The 37-year-old's season has been impacted by injury, but he had an outstanding run at the Miami Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was in great form as he defeated Lorenzo Musetti, Sebastian Korda, and Grigor Dimitrov to reach the final, where he lost to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik.

The Serb, who will hope to win his career’s 100th title at the Monte Carlo Masters, was speaking to reporters ahead of the tournament when he said:

“I think generally the sentiment is that the players feel that we should get it, when it comes to the prize money at the Grand Slams, as close to the percentage of the prize money that we are getting on the (ATP) Tour on average.”

Novak Djokovic was among the top players who had written to the Grand Slams requesting a large share of tournament revenue. A similar letter was sent back in 2012 as well, but Djokovic hoped that a resolution would be made this time.

“Hopefully the Grand Slams will respond positively and want to have the players in the room and sit down and talk about the revenue shares, about not just that, but also I think players feel that they need to have counsel with Grand Slam committees and management when they are making some big changes or decisions,” Novak Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic is also the founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association, which he set up along with Vasek Pospisil in 2019 to protect the interests of players.

Novak Djokovic's PTPA files lawsuit against ATP, WTA, ITIA and ITF

Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil co-founded the PTPA in 2019. Source: Getty

The Novak Djokovic-led PTPA filed a lawsuit against the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals), WTA (Women's Tennis Association), ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) and the ITF (International Tennis Federation) last month, owing to how they were controlling the players.

In a press release issued on March 18, 2025, the PTPA stated that they filed a lawsuit against the exploitative nature of tennis' big agencies and alleged financial exploitation and violation of players' privacy. The press release stated that "tennis was broken."

The PTPA, which aims to represent and protect the interest of players, had also announced earlier this year that it would extend free legal assistance to players. The decision was made in light of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's legal complications following their doping allegations.

