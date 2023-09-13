"Novak Djokovic a 'bully' for throwing shade at Shelton, Serena Williams is 'mother'" - Fans cry 'double standards' as Simona Halep dig earns praise

Serena Williams's alleged dig at Simona Halep following the release of the Romanian's long-awaited case verdict on Tuesday (September 12) led tennis fans to draw parallels with Novak Djokovic.

The two-time Grand Slam champion Halep was found to have tested positive for a banned substance called Roxadustat during the 2022 US Open.

She also faced scrutiny due to the anomalies detected in her Athlete Biological Passport, with 51 of her blood samples showing irregularities.

According to the ruling, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has imposed a four-year suspension on the player from participating in professional tennis due to her violation of the rules outlined in the Tennis Anti-Doping Program.

Following this, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams did not shy away from posting a cryptic comment which was allegedly directed towards Simona Halep. Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"8 is a better number."

The remark is thought to be in reference to Halep's victory over Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final. It cost the American her eighth Wimbledon title and her 24th Grand Slam title.

This did not sit well with tennis fans who started calling Serena Williams out and drew parallels between her and Novak Djokovic on X.

One user made a comparison between Djokovic emulating Ben Shelton's phone celebrations at the 2023 US Open after his semifinal victory and Williams commenting right after Simona Halep's case verdict.

"Weren't tennis media calling Djokovic a "bully" for throwing shade at Shelton just a few days ago? I guess Serena Williams is "mother" for doing so regarding a far more serious issue," the user wrote.

Another user stated that the American player lacked "class" because she was "bitter" to her colleague at her "lowest point."

"She doesn’t have class at all! Why be bitter coz you lost to Simona once? Especially on a day she is at her lowest point," the user tweeted.

Another account posted:

"The double standard is tiring."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic makes history as the first male player to win 24 Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic pictured with his US Open trophy.

By taking home his fourth US Open trophy, Novak Djokovic made history by becoming the first male player to win 24 Grand Slam titles.

His victory came on Sunday (September 10) as he won a thrilling three-set match against the Russian player Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the finals.

The Serb described the range of emotions he felt after his victory over Medvedev in an interview with Sportklub, saying:

"In those moments, physically and materially, I no longer feel my legs, I don't feel strength, the ground under my feet and the sky above my head are spinning."

The 36-year-old then expressed gratitude for his Serbian heritage. Everything he achieves seems sweeter and more fulfilling to him as his country gives him faith and hope.

"But, well, it's part of my life's journey, I'm grateful that I come from Serbia. It gives me faith and hope, that's why everything I achieve is sweeter and fulfills me even more," Djokovic said.

