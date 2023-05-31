Novak Djokovic's camera note, which highlighted the tennis star's take on the recent flare-up of tensions in Kosovo, has not gone down well with the French sports minister, who warned him not to repeat the action.

Following his first-round win over Aleksandar Kovačević at the ongoing 2023 French Open, Djokovic penned a note regarding the recent violence in Northern Kosovo.

"Kosovo is at the heart of Serbia, stop violence," Djokovic wrote.

Although the Serb called for an end to the hostilities, the controversial message wasn't appropriate, according to French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who stressed that "neutrality" had to be maintained during the course of the tournament. She also stated tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had spoken to Djokovic's team.

"Clearly, it was not appropriate," the minister stated during an interview with public broadcaster France 2.

"[His stand] does not have to be repeated because there is a principle of neutrality," she declared.

Novak Djokovic's note has been widely criticized on social media since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia, however, does not recognise Kosovo as an independent state.

The latest unrest in the region began when Serbs in Northern Kosovo attempted to stop newly elected ethnic Albanian mayors from taking their office. Novak Djokovic, however, defended his statement while speaking to reporters during the post-match press conference.

"I would do it again" - defiant Novak Djokovic refuses to flinch following uproar

Novak Djokovic defended his note and his stance on Kosova

Despite the social media storm which emanated following the message after his first-round win at the French Open, Novak Djokovic refused to flinch.

Stating that the message was "the least" he could do, the 22-time Grand Slam champion pointed out as a public figure he felt an obligation to show support for his people and for all of Serbia.

"As a Serb, it hurts me what is happening in Kosovo, our people have been expelled from the municipalities. This is the least I could do," Novak Djokovic stated.

“As a public figure, regardless of the area, I feel an obligation to show support for our people and all of Serbia," he added.

The World No. 3 went a step further when he revealed that despite the criticism on social media, he "would do it again" while talking about whether he could be punished for the act.

"I hear there was a lot of criticism on social media, I don't know if someone will punish me or something like that, but I would do it again," Djokovic said.

The two-time French Open winner is in search of his 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in the absence of 14-time champion Rafael Nadal.

